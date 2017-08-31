Belgium vs. Gibraltar: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

Belgium will try to continue their march toward the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, as the Red Devils host lowly Gibraltar in Liege in Group H.

The two teams met in Gibraltar in October last year, when Belgium recorded a routine 6-0 win without getting out of second gear. The team backed that win up with an 8-1 demolition of Estonia in Brussels, showing just how dangerous they are on home soil.

With the all-important match in Greece on Sunday, the Red Devils are likely to rest a few players or substitute their key stars early, but don't expect any leniency for Gibraltar.

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Sclessin), Liege

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Preview

Thursday's match shouldn't be much of a contest, as just about everyone assumes the Red Devils will crush Gibraltar, a tiny nation used to losing against Europe's best. Their record loss is currently by seven goals, and the Belgians could well try to better that mark. Their record win is by nine, and against Estonia, they already threatened that mark earlier his campaign.

For the Red Devils, the match will be little more than a tune-up for Sunday's clash with Greece, a huge match between the two top teams in Group H. Avoiding injuries and suspensions against Gibraltar will be a bigger concern than the final score.

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

Belgium need to perform well in these two contests, as not everything is perfect in the Belgian camp right now. The controversy surrounding Roma star Radja Nainggolan, who again wasn't called up, has cast manager Roberto Martinez into a bad light.

It didn't help that the midfielder put together a stunning performance against Inter Milan days after the decision to leave him out of the team. Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi, an outspoken Inter-fan, was blown away by his showing:

Sports writer Adam Digby also weighed in on the matter:

Rather than call him up, Martinez went with Monaco's Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel of Tianjin Quanjian. The former has been a bench player so far this season, and the latter has his detractors due to the fact he plays against relatively lowly competition in China.

Both will have something to prove against Gibraltar and Greece, and against the former in particular will have every opportunity to dive into the box and mix it up in front of goal.

Eden Hazard is yet to feature for Chelsea this Premier League season but was called up as the team's captain. He could see minutes against Gibraltar but is more likely to play the role of leader off the pitch, with enough attacking talent elsewhere to take care of business on it.

Prediction: Belgium 5-0 Gibraltar