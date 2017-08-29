    Russian Gold Medalist Figure Skater Yulia Lipnitskaya Retires at 19

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    Julia Lipnitskaya of Russia competes in the women's short program figure skating competition at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
    Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

    The mother of Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya said Monday that the 19-year-old has retired from the sport.

    According to TASS news agency (h/t BBC Sport), she said the Olympic gold medalist underwent treatment for anorexia.                  

    Lipnitskaya helped lead Russia to team gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, at 15 years of age, making her the youngest Russian gold medalist ever.

    In addition to winning gold in the team event, Lipnitskaya finished fifth in the singles event at the Sochi Games.

    The 2014 season was a banner year for Lipnitskaya, as she won individual gold at the European Championships and individual silver at the World Championships.

    Her performance level dropped off in subsequent years, though, including a seventh-place finish at the 2016 Russian Championships, resulting in her being only an alternate for the 2016 European Championships.

    Per TASS news agency, reigning individual Olympic gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova will also miss the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for Russia because of an undisclosed injury.

    Related

      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      McDavid Believes NHL Should Be at 2018 Olympics

      Jonas Siegel
      via CTVNews
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      Donald Fehr and Owners on NHL's Participation in Olympics

      Cam Tucker
      via ProHockeyTalk
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      NHL, Players Near Deadline to Decide on Olympics

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      Panel of Governors Discuss Pros & Cons of NHL at Olympics

      Mike Zeisberger
      via Toronto Sun