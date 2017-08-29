Stetson DB Nicholas Adam Blakely Dies at 19 After Collapsing During Practice

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Stetson University football player Nicholas Adam Blakely died Monday night after collapsing during a Hatters practice in DeLand, Florida. He was 19.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported the sophomore defensive back said he wasn't feeling well on the sideline before he collapsed. Blakely was transported to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he died.

Stetson University President Dr. Wendy B. Libby released a statement confirming the news and said counselors were available to football teammates and other members of the school community.

"Nick's parents have been notified. Coach Roger Hughes has informed the football team," she said. "Athletic director Jeff Altier is informing members of the Athletic Department, and the university is contacting Nick's faculty."

Blakely, who arrived at the FCS program from Lawrenceville, Georgia, didn't play during his freshman campaign with the Hatters.

Stetson was preparing for its first game of the 2017 season against Sacred Heart University on Saturday evening in Fairfield, Connecticut. A status update on the contest wasn't made immediately available following Blakely's death.