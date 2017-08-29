    Andre Berto Tells Dana White to Call Him, Wants to Be 1st Boxing and UFC Champ

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Andre Berto at the Porter vs Berto Welterweight fight final press conference at the Marriot Hotel April 20, 2017 in Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)
    Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

    Boxer Andre Berto has made a plea to UFC president Dana White to get in touch with him about a potential crossover to MMA.

    Berto, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, made it clear to TMZ he feels he has what's needed to become a world champion in both combat sports:

    "Tell Dana to call me," he said. "I'll go to the UFC. I wanna be the first fighter ever to be a world champion in boxing and then go get a world title."

    Talk of fighters potentially trading disciplines is likely to be a hot topic moving forward after Mayweather took on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Saturday in a boxing bout.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

