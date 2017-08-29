Andre Berto Tells Dana White to Call Him, Wants to Be 1st Boxing and UFC Champ

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Boxer Andre Berto has made a plea to UFC president Dana White to get in touch with him about a potential crossover to MMA.

Berto, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, made it clear to TMZ he feels he has what's needed to become a world champion in both combat sports:

"Tell Dana to call me," he said. "I'll go to the UFC. I wanna be the first fighter ever to be a world champion in boxing and then go get a world title."

Talk of fighters potentially trading disciplines is likely to be a hot topic moving forward after Mayweather took on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Saturday in a boxing bout.

