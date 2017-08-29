Bayern Munich Transfer News: Renato Sanches in Swansea City Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Swansea City are said to hold a genuine interest in landing Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich before the end of the transfer window.

According to Chris Wathan of WalesOnline, the German giants are ready to let the midfielder leave the club on a temporary basis having struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Arena. Wathan noted the Welsh outfit are "serious contenders" to get the Portuguese.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also suggested the two clubs were holding discussions about a potential move:

As noted by Wathan, a clutch of illustrious clubs in European football have been linked with the youngster, including Chelsea, Monaco, Liverpool and AC Milan.

"But separate sources in South Wales are refusing to rule out Swansea pulling off the audacious move, with manager Paul Clement seen as key to any hopes of sealing a deal that signals the club’s intent ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline," the report said.

Indeed, Clement has worked alongside Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti as an assistant in the past, and the relationship between the pair is likely to be vital to getting any potential switch over the line.

Sanches arrived at Bayern last summer after taking the UEFA European Championship by storm. The German giants appeared to have landed one of the most exciting prospects in European football, with the former Benfica man catching the eye with a string of forceful performances.

However, he failed to make an impression in his debut term and recently, Ancelotti said it is "no problem" if he wants to leave, per Russell Greaves of Goal.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph revealed he has been advised that the midfielder doesn’t have the most desirable application:

Sanches clearly still has a lot to learn. While he has the energy and physicality to be a major success, at times for Bayern he has lost concentration, with his distribution slack and his defensive work sluggish. Minutes on the pitch are vital if he’s to make those adjustments.

Given the quality the German giants have in the centre of midfield, it’s difficult to see Sanches getting that time on the field at the Allianz Arena. At the Liberty Stadium for a team who did just enough to keep their Premier League status intact last term, he’d become a key man.

Journalist Kristian Sturt believes the deal would make sense for all parties:

Swansea could do with a lift, as they lost a talismanic figure this summer in the form of Gylfi Sigurdsson. And while Clement has made some savvy acquisitions in the form of Tammy Abraham and Roque Mesa, you sense more is needed if they’re to steer clear of relegation trouble.

A change of scenery and the guarantee of first-team football would surely appeal to Sanches, whose game does appear suited to the Premier League. You sense that this season will be a critical one in Sanches’ development as a player, regardless of where he ends up.