Manchester City Reportedly Offer Raheem Sterling in Alexis Sanchez Transfer Bid

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester City have offered Raheem Sterling in a part-exchange deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

That's according to the Mirror's John Cross:

The report added the clubs have been in "direct contact" over the move, with City presenting the forward as part of the deal as they believe it is the only chance to tempt Arsenal into a sale, though it is still said to be "unlikely" the Gunners will agree to the move.

Sterling has enjoyed a strong start to the season, netting twice in three games, and he contributed 10 goals and 21 assists in all competitions last year.

Goal's Chris Wheatley had reported the Sky Blues were aiming to "test Arsenal's resolve" with a "last-ditch bid" and hope his desire to leave will soften the Gunners' stance that he will not be allowed to leave before his contract expires next year.

Per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his situation:

Sanchez has turned down a new deal in north London and will leave for free next summer if that remains the case.

Solhekol added the Chile international wants to leave, but Arsenal remain optimistic:

Keeping Sanchez at the club for the season would buy them some time to convince him to sign a new deal, or at least keep him out of their rivals' hands for another year.

If the Gunners are to persuade him to agree fresh terms, they will need to improve their results on the pitch.

A poor start to the season has seen them scrape past Leicester City before defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool, the latter coming with a humiliating 4-0 scoreline.

Strengthening a direct rival would be a huge detriment to what the Gunners can achieve this season, but Sterling's exchange could make it more palatable given he would be a ready-made replacement, if not quite of the same calibre.

The 22-year-old would face a great deal of competition at the Etihad Stadium following Sanchez's arrival, but at Arsenal he could develop into a key performer.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly made an official enquiry for PSG playmaker Julian Draxler, according to Le 10 Sport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

His position is said to be under threat following Neymar's arrival, despite him only joining in January, and Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

The Germany international has played just 12 minutes of senior football this season, though along with Neymar's arrival that might also be a result of his involvement in the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer, in which he captained his side to victory.

Draxler made a bright start to his career in Paris last season, per Squawka Football:

The 23-year-old also scored a further six goals across eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League, Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

He may not be at the same level as Sanchez, but he could be a fine addition to Arsenal's squad.

PSG's interest in Sanchez could also mean there's room for a deal to be struck, as his departure abroad would be far less damaging than a move to City, depending on the inclusion of Sterling.