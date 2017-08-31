5 Reasons Why John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy 2017 Is a Bad Idea

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

You could describe John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in many ways. It is a battle between two of the most polarizing figures in WWE's history. It is also a clash of two of the biggest stars in the industry, only elevated by Reigns' status as the heir apparent to Cena. This is a monumental matchup no matter how you frame it.

It was always an inevitable showdown, a passing-of-the-torch that would be forced to measure up to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan or Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin. However, there is a difference right now between those bouts and this one, and it has nothing to do with the talent involved.

When Cena appeared on Monday Night Raw to call out Roman Reigns, he talked about his animosity with Reigns as if it was an established rivalry finally coming to a head, but, as WWE No Mercy 2017 rapidly approaches for their huge match, there has been little work done to sell this feud and match.

It is shocking to see WWE so completely ignore buildup when setting up one of the biggest money matches in the company. Thus, Cena vs. Reigns at No Mercy is a massive misstep by a company woefully short on true top-level battles for many reasons.