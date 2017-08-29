Examining Sasha Banks' Role on WWE Raw After Latest Women's Championship Loss

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE made itself clear what it thinks of Sasha Banks when it yanked the Raw Women's Championship from her hands once more.

The Boss remains one of the key talents of the women's division. She's a prominent part of WWE Raw. But the company doesn't believe her to be a true top-tier star.

Banks is an A-level wrestler viewed as a B-level one. Fans saw more evidence of that on Monday's Raw, as Alexa Bliss outlasted Banks in the night's main event.

Leading up to their match, Bliss mocked The Boss for not ever successfully defending the women's title during her multiple reigns. She said Banks wasn't a good enough champion to hang onto the belt. Her words proved prophetic when Bliss drove her foe's head into the canvas with a DDT for the win.

The spotlight moved from Banks to Bliss and her issues with her supposed friend Nia Jax.

The loss continued a baffling pattern. Banks is a four-time women's champ who hasn't held tight to the crown for a full month. She has lost in her first title defense four times now.

Per WWE.com, The Boss' reigns have lasted 27, 28, 20 and nine days respectively.

Jake Barnett of ProWrestling.net joked about what Banks' championship resume will end up looking like:

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, was allowed to thrive as the queen of the women's division when she was on the red brand. Naomi held the SmackDown Women's Championship from April to August. The WWE treated Asuka like the second coming of Goldberg down at NXT.

The WWE hasn't committed to Banks as it has with those women. It hasn't followed up her emotional title wins with success beyond that.

Miami Herald columnist Scott Fishman is among those left wondering what the WWE has in mind for The Boss:

History says Banks will continue to get high-profile opportunities. When the women's division has made history in the past few years, she has often been at the center of it. When Raw, Hell in a Cell and NXT TakeOver: Respect all broke ground by making the women the headline act, Banks was there each time.

At the last two WrestleManias, Banks battled in championship matches. The same for SummerSlam this year and last.

Banks isn't getting the Emma treatment by any stretch, but the WWE hasn't fully invested in her.

In what it is a gross undervaluing of what she can bring to the table, she's a component, not a cornerstone. She's the means to elevate other warriors, the test Superstars have to pass before ruling the women's division.

The WWE positioned The Boss as the foil that pushed Flair. She's been the sympathetic victim to highlight Jax's monstrous ways. And on Monday's Raw, Bliss stepped over her fallen body to her next big-time feud.

Per Cagematch.net, Banks is 0-2 at WrestleMania and 0-3 at SummerSlam. That speaks to other women being higher priorities. And that's not set to change.

Banks will continue to be in the title mix but will see others reign longer, others grab victories on the biggest stages.

The WWE appears to be all in on Jax who made it clear by dropping Bliss onto her back on Monday that she's more interested in being a challenger than an ally. The powerhouse will get a chance to dominate, to be the beast no one can knock from the mountaintop for a long while.

When Asuka makes her way to the main roster, she's bound to be treated like the special performer she is.

At NXT, she was untouchable. She remained undefeated, fending off every foe who dared step up to her. Her momentum is poised to continue following her call-up.

And Banks will likely be one of the women she tangles with, one of the conquests she claims.

Asuka will occupy the rung Banks hasn't been able to stay on. Jax, Bliss, Flair and others will have the full backing of the WWE machine. The Boss, meanwhile, as misguided as it is, will reside on a tier below them, with the gold slipping through her fingers again and again.