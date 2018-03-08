Jaylen Brown Leaves Game vs. Timberwolves with Injury After Scary Fall

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown suffered a scary injury in the third quarter of Thursday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown went up for a dunk and lost his balance on the way down, landing hard around his head and neck area. The stretcher was brought out for precautionary reasons, but he ultimately walked off under his own power.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN tweeted, "That Jaylen Brown is able to walk off and wave to the crowd after that scary fall is remarkable."

Head coach Brad Stevens said Brown was feeling "pretty good" leaving the arena and did undergo a precautionary CT scan, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Brown tweeted saying he's feeling ok after the game:

A member of the 2016-17 All-Rookie team, Brown showed some promise in his debut season with 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per 36 minutes in 78 games, per Basketball Reference.

Brown has blown past those numbers in his second season. The 21-year-old was averaging 14.1 points and third with 5.2 rebounds per game coming into Thursday's contest.

The loss of Gordon Hayward, who suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in the season opener, made Brown's presence more essential for Boston to reach the heights it expected after playing in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. 

Without Brown, the Celtics will elevate Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart into more prominent roles. As long as Brown's injury isn't serious, the C's will remain among the best teams in the Eastern Conference and a threat to play in the NBA Finals. 

