    Lamar Odom Says Trade from Lakers 'Basically Ended My Career and Purpose'

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Dallas Mavericks' Lamar Odom, left, interacts with Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, as they come back to the court after a time out in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
    Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers traded Lamar Odom to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 in a move that apparently still bothers him today. 

    "That trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose," Odom told Shams Charania of The Vertical in a story published Monday. "I was never really myself ever again. Being in L.A., the structure, the people I knew, it hurt leaving. I had great memories with the Lakers, with Kobe and Pau. That was a special time in my life."

    Odom continued, pointing out his merits before the trade: "I got traded the season after we lost to Dallas in the playoffs, and I had won Sixth Man of the Year for the team. To trade me after winning Sixth Man of the Year … what else do I got to do? Why? I think about it all the time, about how much I had left in the tank."

    Odom entered the league in 1999 when the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. He played there for the first four seasons of his career and then went to the Miami Heat in 2003-04 before joining the Lakers for seven seasons of double-digit scoring.

    It was the longest-tenured stop for Odom among the four NBA teams he played with, and he won two championships and a Sixth Man of the Year award before the trade which he said essentially ended his career.

    He played 50 games for the Mavericks in 2011-12 and rejoined the Clippers in 2012-13 before joining the Euroleague.

    Charania pointed out Odom had a "life-threatening drug overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015, when he suffered multiple strokes, kidney failure and was in a coma and on life support."

    While Odom still regrets the trade which sent him away from the Lakers, Charania reported there are plans in the works for him to sign a contract with the team again so he can officially retire with the Lakers.

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kobe, KG to Broadcast in 2K18

      Rivea Ruff
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 76ers to Hire Brand as GM of Development Team

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      The NBA Positional Census: Power Forward

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2017 Playoff Teams Heading for 2018 Draft Lottery

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report