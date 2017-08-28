Philippe Coutinho Fit for Brazil Amid Liverpool Absence, Barcelona Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has been declared to be "in perfect condition" to represent Brazil in Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador despite failing to feature for Liverpool this season due to a reported back injury.

The Reds talisman, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, reported for national team duty on Monday, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, after missing the opening games of Liverpool's 2017-18 campaign.

Pearce provided quotes from Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who said: "From a medical point of view, Philippe is in the perfect condition to play."

Coutinho first complained of a back injury after the Audi Cup clash against Bayern Munich in pre-season and has failed to train with the first team since, also having seen his transfer request earlier in August rejected.

Liverpool fan site This Is Anfield didn't hold back in its assessment of the news that Coutinho had been cleared fit to play for Brazil, which may confirm some fans' fears his back injury wasn't as severe as his absence suggests:

The Merseysiders have made a successful start to the season despite Coutinho's absence, drawing 3-3 against Watford in the Premier League season opener before notching wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

In his absence, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have risen to the occasion and were in particularly hot form during a 4-0 rout of Arsenal on Sunday.



Pearce gave a glowing review of the team that starred at Anfield without Coutinho, a result that hints the club would cope even if their South American star leaves for Barcelona:

News of Coutinho's fitness is sure to confuse Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was also quoted by Pearce and gave the impression Coutinho wouldn't be able to play:

“If he goes there and can train, I don't think he can, but they will decide.

"It's in the hands of the specific FA. They make their own decisions.

“Are we always happy with things like that? No, not always in the past. Sometimes players come back after a small injury, go to their national team and play two games. But it's the same procedure as always."

Needless to say the decision hasn't gone in favour of Klopp and Liverpool this time around, with Coutinho now in place to make an unexpected season debut for his country before his club.