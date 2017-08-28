    NFL Matches Bob McNair's $1 Million Donation to Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Houston Texans owner Robert C. McNair walks on the field before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
    Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

    The NFL Foundation announced Monday it would match the $1 million donation made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

    The league also made the following statement:

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle added that the New England Patriots would match up to $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

    That mirrors a number of efforts around the NFL. The YouCaring flood relief fund set up by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has raised $422,445 of his $500,000 goal, according to Wilson.

    "It's been an unbelievable display of what can happen when people come together," Watt said Monday. "How many people are sharing or donating, whether it's $5 or $500, to see so many people's support, it's incredible. That's what Houston is all about. It's a very diverse city. It's a very resilient city. It's been through things before, maybe not of this magnitude, but it's been through these types of situations."

    The Dallas Cowboys are also joining the fundraising effort, per Jane Slater of NFL Network: 

    Watt believes the final preseason game should be used to raise money as well.

    "If there is something played this week, I think we should definitely involve some sort of fundraiser," he said, according to Wilson.

