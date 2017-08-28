Cavs Reportedly Haven't Requested More from Celtics to Seal Kyrie Irving Trade

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not requested more assets from the Boston Celtics in the Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving megadeal, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, as of Sunday afternoon.

That follows a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend, which noted the Cavaliers were planning on seeking additional compensation from the Celtics after Thomas' physical "raised concern about the timeline for his return this season."

The Celtics and Cavaliers originally agreed to a deal that sent Irving to Boston and Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland.

However, Wojnarowski reported that "Cavaliers officials may try to make the case that Boston undersold them on the scope of the Thomas injury, and more specifically, how soon Thomas could be prepared to play this season."

On the other hand, he added: "All along, Boston has believed it was clear in its assessment of Thomas' physical status and that the information was communicated to the Cavaliers in the conversations before Tuesday's trade."

If the Cavaliers do attempt to gain additional assets, they are expected to inquire about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, according to Wojnarowski (h/t Joshua Schrock of NESN). Wojnarowski added that landing either young player was unlikely but that the Celtics had other draft assets the Cavaliers could target.

An already shocking trade has become all the more complex. But the stakes are particularly high for Cleveland, as both LeBron James and Thomas are set to become free agents following this season. If Thomas misses a significant chunk of the season and the Cavaliers struggle in the process, James could be inclined to leave the Cavs.

That, in turn, may give Thomas little incentive to re-sign as well. That would leave the team without its top two stars and just Crowder, Zizic and the Brooklyn pick as the return for Irving, plunging the Cavaliers into an uncertain future.

Cleveland's reluctance to sign off on the deal without doing its due diligence is logical.