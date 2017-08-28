Mae Young Classic 2017 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction for Round of 32

0 of 17

Credit: WWE.com

After months of eager anticipation, WWE's Mae Young Classic tournament has finally arrived. The company uploaded the first four episodes to the WWE Network on Monday morning, with the second block to be released on September 4.

This tournament is another example of WWE's commitment to making women's wrestling a bigger part of the product.

The past few years have seen Superstars like Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and Bayley make big strides on the main roster, and WWE is hoping the next crop of great female talents will come from this tournament.

The 32-woman event is something both male and female fans have been looking forward to ever since it was announced, so let's go through each of the first four episodes to see if it was worth the wait.