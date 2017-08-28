Mae Young Classic 2017 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction for Round of 32

Mae Young Classic 2017 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction for Round of 32August 28, 2017
After months of eager anticipation, WWE's Mae Young Classic tournament has finally arrived. The company uploaded the first four episodes to the WWE Network on Monday morning, with the second block to be released on September 4.
This tournament is another example of WWE's commitment to making women's wrestling a bigger part of the product.
The past few years have seen Superstars like Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and Bayley make big strides on the main roster, and WWE is hoping the next crop of great female talents will come from this tournament.
The 32-woman event is something both male and female fans have been looking forward to ever since it was announced, so let's go through each of the first four episodes to see if it was worth the wait.
Kay Lee Ray vs. Princesa Sugehit
- Does the Mae Young Classic trophy slightly resemble the Aggro Crag trophy from Nickelodeon's Guts TV show to anyone else?
- Dropping the lights in the arena gave this show a different feel from the average WWE event. It almost felt more like an indy show.
- Lita sounded a little uncomfortable on commentary at first, but she seemed to be more relaxed as the match went on. Jim Ross helped her find her groove like the pro he is.
Just like the previous tournaments WWE has held on the network, each Superstar was given a short video package before their match to introduce them to the WWE Universe.
The first two women to compete had the unenviable task of setting the tone for the rest of the tourney. Kay Lee Ray battled Princesa Sugehit in the first match of the episode.
This was a clash of different styles as Ray prefers a hardcore style, while Sugehit is more of a traditional luchador working under a mask.
The two shook hands before the bell in a show of sportsmanship, but it quickly turned into a game of one-upmanship.
They wasted no time establishing a quick pace, which helped get the fans in attendance hyped for the rest of the night. They had a couple of sloppy moments, but they worked well together for the majority of the match.
After Ray missed a Swanton Bomb from the top rope, Sugehit picked up the first win of the tournament with an armbar submission to advance to the next round.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Serena Deeb vs. Vanessa Borne
- As someone who enjoyed Deeb's work during her run with the Straight Edge Society, I was excited to see she was going to be involved in this tournament.
- This was the first match in the tourney to feature a female referee, and it makes you wonder why WWE doesn't have more women working as refs.
- It wouldn't be surprising to see Deeb join Sara Del Rey in a training position at the Performance Center.
- It's kind of strange seeing Deeb with hair for anyone who hasn't seen her since she parted ways with WWE.
Serena Deeb is one of the few people in this tournament WWE fans will be familiar with, so it was smart for WWE to put her match in the first episode.
Her opponent was Vanessa Borne, a woman with no shortage of confidence or attitude. Deeb was honest during her video package about her past struggles with alcohol, but Borne used her video as an opportunity to brag about her skills.
It was clear Deeb was the babyface and Borne was the heel before they even connected, and it gave this bout a completely different atmosphere than the first match.
This might not have been as exciting as Ray vs. Sugehit, but they told a more coherent story from bell to bell. Deeb picked up the win with a vicious Spear to advance to the second round.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Zeda vs. Shayna Baszler
- Rousey was in attendance along with the other Four Horsewomen to support Baszler.
- Zeda's attire looked like something from an X-Men comic book, which is not a bad thing at all.
- Baszler refusing to shake hands was a nice touch. The fans instantly got behind Zeda as a result.
Shayna Baszler is a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA along with Ronda Rousey, so she had more exposure coming into this event than a lot of the women.
Zeda was her opponent for this first-round matchup. These two competitors couldn't be any different. Zeda is more of a traditional pro wrestler, while Baszler focused more on MMA-based offense.
Their early exchanges were a little slow, but that's not a negative. They were going for takedowns and submissions instead of strikes.
The match was on the short side, but the ending was absolutely fantastic. Baszler countered a guillotine and lifted Zeda up for a suplex before bringing her right down into a rear-naked choke to score the victory.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Jazzy Gabert vs. Abbey Laith
- Hearing Ross acknowledge Laith's accomplishments in Chikara was awesome. It's such an underrated promotion that has produced many great talents over the years.
- If Gabert is trying to draw comparisons to Brigitte Nielsen in Rocky 4, mission accomplished.
- Even if she doesn't win the tournament, Laith's performance should help her get a push in NXT.
- I loved seeing Gabert embrace Laith after the match. It was unexpected and genuine, which is something we don't get enough of these days in WWE.
Abbey Laith is one of the only signed WWE talents to compete in one of these WWE Network tournaments, but she had a big challenge to overcome in the form of Jazzy Gabert.
The crowd was more vocal during this bout than the other three matches from the first episode, especially after the first exchange when Laith was trying unsuccessfully to take down the powerhouse.
Their physicality made this one of the more competitive contests in the first round of the tournament, especially when it came to the strikes Gabert delivered to Laith.
Despite Gabert's size and strength advantage, Laith managed to establish herself as a tough competitor who should not be overlooked.
WWE gave them more time to work with, so they were able to take their time and build toward the conclusion without feeling rushed.
Laith picked up what JR referred to as an upset to advance to the next round in what was a fun and entertaining match.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez
- Li put on quite a show before the match with a fan routine.
- Corey Graves could do an entire year's worth of episodes of Superstar Ink with the women in this tournament. There were some cool tattoos on a lot of the performers.
- Hopefully, Li manages to make it to NXT. She showed a lot of potential in her first match.
WWE billed this as Xia Li's first match ever, so there was a lot of pressure on her to put on a good performance against Mercedes Martinez. Li was one of the several Chinese talents WWE signed last year, so this was a big test for her.
Like some of the competitors from the first episode, Martinez made herself into the heel right away by refusing to shake Li's hand and mocking her martial arts background by doing a crane kick pose.
Li was likely nervous having her first match televised, but you wouldn't know it from looking at her. She was intense and focused right from the bell.
This match didn't last too long, but that's not always a bad thing. Martinez won by submission in roughly five minutes to give herself some momentum heading into the second round.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Rachel Evers vs. Marti Belle
- Belle has a good grasp of heel tactics. Seeing her call for a timeout as a way of drawing Evers in was funny.
- Despite their lack of chemistry, the crowd showed Belle and Evers a lot of love.
- Evers looked like RVD when her face was planted into the mat while her legs were high in the air.
- WWE had Kacy Catanzaro from American Ninja Warrior in the crowd. I would have preferred to see Jessie Graff, but that's just me.
The second match from episode two featured nine-year veteran Marti Belle going up against the daughter of the legendary Paul Ellering, Rachel Evers.
Evers has made sporadic appearances in NXT over the past year, but this was the first time the spotlight was truly on her instead of just her opponent.
Both women showed a lot of personality, but their early exchanges were a little on the sloppy side. It had more to do with not being familiar with each other than their actual skill level.
Evers is still new to the game when it comes to being a performer, but she grew up around the business, so she knew how to work the crowd. She won with a cradle to end a mediocre match and advance to the next round.
Grade: C-
Notes and Highlights
Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas
- Am I the only one who thinks Ripley looks a little like Noelle Foley?
- Ripley showed some heel characteristics early on, but the crowd seemed to get behind her after an energetic entrance.
Ross put over Rhea Ripley as one of the women in this tournament with the most potential. She is only 20 years old, so her career is just getting started.
She took on Miranda Salinas, who is a graduate of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Texas. Both of these women are what you would call rookies, so they had a lot to prove.
Ripley took full advantage of her opponent's small stature, but she didn't just stick to power moves. She showed a lot of versatility by utilizing several different kicks.
The ending seemed to come out of nowhere when Ripley won with a full nelson slam. However, both women proved they have what it takes to be in this tournament.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Mia Yim vs. Sarah Logan
- If WWE ever decides to make Sister Abigail a real person, Logan would be a great choice. She has the Southern upbringing and dreadlocks to match Bray Wyatt.
- Ross claimed Logan got tough by fighting her Uncle Tater's goat. A story that ridiculous might actually be true.
- This was the first time we heard dueling chants during the tournament. There was no clear heel, so the crowd was split between the two.
- For anyone who doesn't know, Logan used to be known as Crazy Mary Dobson on the independent scene.
Mia Yim took on Sarah Logan in the final match from the second episode. Yim has made a name for herself in numerous other promotions, but she is no stranger to a WWE ring.
She worked a few matches in NXT in addition to serving as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds on a few occasions.
It's hard to imagine two women more different from each other than Yim and Logan. Both pride themselves on toughness, but that is where their similarities end.
Both women looked excited as they shook hands before the bell. This was easily the best match from this episode. Yim and Logan each showed great versatility by using a variety of submissions and takedowns.
They put on a great show, and it's a shame only one of them can move onto the next round. After a physical match, Yim won to advance in the tournament.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights
Toni Storm vs. Ayesha Raymond
- Raymond's face paint was unique. Natalya probably loved it because it resembled a cat.
- Storm, a New Zealand native who grew up in Australia, had the support of a few Aussie fans in the crowd. They produced some great chants throughout the match.
- It was great seeing Sara Del Rey acknowledged in the crowd. She has been a driving force behind the women's division for a while by coaching at the Performance Center and deserves to be recognized for her hard work.
This first match from Episode 3 featured two rookies looking to make an impact when Ayesha Raymond took on Toni Storm.
Despite a short career, Storm has held titles in a few different promotions and clearly had the crowd behind her right away.
Raymond's height and strength gave her an immediate advantage, but Storm came into this with more experience between the ropes.
The Aussie defeated Raymond with a roll-up after the Deadlift Diva missed a dive from the top rope. With a few more minutes, this could have been a much better match, but it was good enough to give everyone an idea of what both competitors are all about.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Kavita Devi vs. Dakota Kai
- I liked Devi's attire. It's a big departure from what we usually see women wear in a wrestling ring, but it suited her character perfectly.
- Kai's corner kick looked very realistic. Devi sold it well for someone who hasn't been in the business too long.
- Kai will likely get a push on NXT after this tournament. The crowd loved her and she has a lot of potential.
Dakota Kai has been wrestling for the past decade, making her one of the most experienced competitors in this tournament. WWE paired her up with Kavita Devi, who is still trying to establish herself in the industry.
Devi is the first female from India to compete in a WWE ring, but she is no stranger to competition. She has done both powerlifting and MMA in her home country.
Many comparisons will be drawn between Bayley and Kai due to the way their characters are presented, but Kai is definitely more aggressive in the ring.
Devi took control early by using her immense power to throw her opponent around until Kai stuck her with a running kick in the corner before finishing her off with a double stomp from the top rope.
This match would have benefitted from more time, but it might have been smart to keep it short to mask Devi's inexperience.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Bianca Belair vs. Sage Beckett
- Ross mentioning all the various wrestling school and promotions some of these women have been with helped viewers get to know these Superstars a lot better. It also gives those places some free press, which is never a bad thing.
- Ross made a reference to Mr. Wrestling II, and that's why he's the best.
- By this point in the tournament, any nervousness Lita had about doing commentary was gone.
Bianca Belair vs. Sage Beckett was another case of WWE pairing up a rookie with a veteran. Belair has only been wrestling since 2016, but Beckett has been in the industry for a decade.
Beckett had a significant size advantage, but Belair is no slouch. She was a pro in the CrossFit community before receiving a WWE tryout last year thanks to Mark Henry.
This match was less about technical ability and more about beating each other up, but we did see some decent mat wrestling at different points.
Belair actually used her four-foot braid as a weapon before spearing Beckett out of her boots to pick up the win and advance to the next round.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Santana Garrett vs. Piper Niven
- Garrett had a smile from ear to ear during her entrance. You can tell this opportunity means the world to her. She was even smiling when she was supposed to be in pain.
- Niven is quicker and more agile than you would expect just from looking at her.
- Niven tried to play the villain, but the crowd liked her too much to boo.
Santana Garrett is one of the people fans might know before this tournament from her time in TNA and a few random appearances in NXT.
Piper Niven, on the other hand, is almost a complete unknown to American wrestling fans. She has worked for Shimmer under the name Viper, so some indy fans may have known who she is prior to the event.
Niven is the largest wrestler in this tournament, and she wasn't afraid to use her size and power to establish dominance early on.
The crowd cheered for both women, but it was clear Niven was trying to play the heel. The clash of styles helped give this bout a different feel than all the previous matches in the tournament.
This was the most competitive match up to this point in the tournament, and when the dust settled, it was Niven who picked up the win with a Michinoku Driver.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle
- LeRae made a point to mention how she asked her husband, Johnny Gargano, not to help her get a spot in the tournament so she could earn it herself. You have to respect that kind of drive.
- Gargano was shown in the crowd looking both nervous and excited for his wife.
- Michelle looked a little green at times, but LeRae was able to make her look good for most of the match.
- It's a mystery why LeRae hasn't been signed to a deal yet. She has everything WWE looks for in a female performer.
The last show featuring first-round matches of the Mae Young Classic began with Renee Michelle taking on one of the most experienced women in the tournament, Candice LeRae.
Ross said Michelle had an MMA background, but she is going to be unfamiliar to the majority of the WWE Universe, which means this tournament is the biggest opportunity of her young career.
They started slow with some holds and counters, but it didn't take long for them to ramp up the quickness and intensity to make things fun.
Fans of LeRae may have expected more high-flying action from the veteran, but she still picked up the victory with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Lacey Evans vs. Taynara Conti
- As someone who was a martial arts instructor for many years, I was happy to see Conti wear a traditional uniform to the ring.
- You have to give Evans credit for taking the time to do such a complicated hairdo knowing it won't look the same at the end of the match.
- Conti is someone we should keep an eye on. If she chooses to continue pursuing a WWE career, she has a good chance of making it.
The next matchup saw NXT Superstar Lacey Evans battle the Brazilian-born Taynara Conti. Instead of the traditional handshake, Conti chose to bow to her opponent as a sign of respect.
Evans came into this match as the favorite since WWE fans were more familiar with her, but Conti made sure nobody was going to underestimate her.
The intensity and focus in her eyes are things you just can't fake. She was the de facto heel since Evans already has a fanbase built up, and she played the role well for someone with limited experience as a pro wrestler.
The pace was a little on the slow side, but taking their time allowed them to make sure every move looked as good as it could.
Evans won with a nice finisher that saw her slam her opponent right into a seated pinning combination. Conti played up her villainous persona by refusing to congratulate her opponent after the match.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez
- What's the point of an eye patch when there's a hole in it to see through?
- It was weird seeing someone use a cross armbreaker after what happened to Rosemary. This was filmed far in advance, but the image of Sexy Star going into business for herself is still fresh in my mind.
- This is another match that could have benefitted from a couple more minutes.
We saw an abundance of Superstars using MMA-based gimmicks in this tournament, and Nicole Savoy was one of them. Her opponent in this first-round match was Reina Gonzalez.
At this point in the tournament, seeing someone refuse a handshake was starting to get old, but it worked to make it clear which woman the fans were supposed to cheer for.
Gonzalez had a significant power advantage, which meant Savoy had an uphill battle in front of her. Luckily, she was able to counter with her speed and agility to make this an interesting contest.
In somewhat of a surprising outcome, Savoy managed to get the submission win with a textbook armbar.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Tessa Blanchard vs. Kairi Sane
- Sane is the first pirate to step in a WWE ring since Paul Burchill.
- Lita made a good point about how strange it was to see these two battling in the first round when it seemed like both women were going to be in this tournament longer than one match.
- Sane might be known for her elbow, but she could give AJ Styles a run for his money in the forearm department.
Arguably, the most anticipated match of the first round closed out the fourth episode when Tessa Blanchard took on Japanese sensation Kairi Sane.
Blanchard is the daughter of the legendary Tully Blanchard, so she came into this tournament with a family legacy to uphold.
You could tell this was going to be one of the best matches in the tourney within the first minute. They started with a quick pace and never slowed down.
After a physical and entertaining contest, Sane defeated Blanchard with her signature elbow drop from the top rope. The two warriors embraced after the match, and Blanchard raised Sane's hand before leaving to let her have her moment.
Grade: A
Notes and Highlights
Final Thoughts
The Mae Young Classic got off to a great start with 16 first-round matches. Not all of them lived up to expectations, but a lot of women raised their profile significantly.
At least half of the competitors have what it takes to be signed by WWE right now, and most of the other half have the potential to get there one day.
The fans in attendance gave the entire event a great atmosphere, and having so many WWE Superstars and celebrities in the crowd made it feel even more important.
A few of the people who were eliminated early probably should have lasted at least one more match, but that's the nature of these tournaments.
The next block of episodes should be even more exciting since most of the rookies were taken out in the first round.