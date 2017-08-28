Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Jonny Evans

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly offer £70 million and Jason Denayer to Arsenal for star forward Alexis Sanchez.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, the Etihad Stadium outfit have yet to give up hope in their pursuit of the Chile international, who has less than a year left to run on his contract with the Gunners.

"City have already made one bid of £50 million and were at first expected to go to £60 million," Woods noted. "But with transfer fees spiralling a £70 million bid is being discussed, with full international Denayer, 22, included as part of the deal."

Sanchez made his return to the Arsenal side on Sunday, when they collapsed to a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The No. 7 was taken off just beyond the hour mark and showcased plenty of frustration throughout the contest.

As Mark Ogden of ESPN FC noted, the 28-year-old didn't look like someone who was part of the cause at the final whistle:

Sanchez is a force of nature in full flight and Arsenal’s best player. However, his contract situation has hung over the club this summer, and as a result, every touch of the ball he takes is analysed in great detail.

While Arsenal have been resolute in the face of interest, after their drubbing against Liverpool, perhaps City feel they have a chance of signing Sanchez. Journalist Graham Hunter suggested manager Pep Guardiola may be in touch:

Though City have a lot of attacking talent on their books already, Sanchez would make a huge difference to the way they operate.

Guardiola's side have been guilty of wasting chances since he took over in 2016. If they were to secure the Arsenal forward's signature, they would have the fiercest attack in the Premier League.

Leicester City want Jonny Evans

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Leicester City have made a £23 million offer for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

As Stone reported, the Manchester outfit have also been chasing the 29-year-old and have had an offer of £18 million rejected for the centre-back already. Guardiola is said to be keen to ship out Eliaquim Mangala and bring in the former Manchester United man.

Leicester are reported to have made a bid of £10 million for Evans earlier in the transfer window, though if he were to leave the Hawthorns, it appears as though he would do so for more than double that amount.

For West Brom, losing their captain would be a huge blow. With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see them hold out for a massive amount. B/R's Dean Jones believes City will pay what is needed to get Evans, though:

While City would seem like the obvious choice over Leicester, the prospect of regular football at the King Power Stadium would appeal to Evans.

In what are the peak years of his career, he will be wanting to play week in, week out. At West Brom or Leicester, that is something he would be afforded. With Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones vying for starts at City, the same guarantees wouldn't come at the Etihad Stadium.