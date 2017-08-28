Paulie? Canelo? Golovkin? Crossover Fights for Conor McGregor to Consider

0 of 5

Conor McGregor had the most lucrative boxing debut of all time.

And it’s safe to say he’s got more opportunities than any 0-1 fighter coming off a KO loss.

Given the skills and mettle he showed while surviving into Round 10 against Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena, some of the most frequent themes at the post-fight press conference focused on whether the chatty Irishman would consider a part-time ring gig alongside his full-time MMA commitments.

UFC boss Dana White seemed less than enthralled with the idea his top seat-filler might have other combat sports possibilities, but McGregor himself left the locker room door wide open.

“I have many options in mixed martial arts. I’m sure there’s options that will present themselves in the boxing game,” he said. “But right now I’m a free agent. My name is on the ring. I am certainly open to all options. I am young, I’m fresh and I am ready.”

