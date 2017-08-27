Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Top Highlights from Historic Fight

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Top Highlights from Historic FightAugust 27, 2017
Floyd Mayweather saw off Conor McGregor in a 10th-round TKO in Las Vegas on Saturday night, taking his career record to an unbeaten 50-0, before announcing his decision to retire after his victory.
The 40-year-old American departs having surpassed Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record and with his reputation intact after stopping McGregor in the Irishman's first professional boxing outing.
McGregor certainly looked the part as he arrived for his boxing debut, looking stylish in suit and tie, as spotted by ESPN's Arash Markazi, while BBC sports correspondent Richard Conway was baffled by Mayweather's attire:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Conor McGregor has arrived at T-Mobile Arena. https://t.co/DKazkXkOdh2017-8-27 02:32:36
Richard Conway @richard_conway
What on earth is #Mayweather wearing??? https://t.co/OZIMkluvGP2017-8-27 04:07:14
In an electric atmosphere, McGregor showed few nerves initially and made a great start, his early display impressing MMA journalist Ariel Halwani:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
10-9 McGregor after 1. So much for McGregor not landing a punch, eh? Great start for him.2017-8-27 04:17:48
However, it was not difficult to spot McGregor's MMA background during the fight as he tried to defend against Mayweather, as noted by Markazi:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Conor McGregor reverted back to his MMA instincts a couple times in Round 2, holding Floyd Mayweather as he tried to punch him.2017-8-27 04:22:17
The Irishman did manage to land an uppercut on the American, as shown in all its glory by SportsCenter:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
It might be Conor McGregor's first fight, but not many have landed a legit uppercut on Floyd Mayweather. [Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP Photo] https://t.co/1DPj0LEas52017-8-27 04:24:54
Yet Mayweather was also managing to land his punches increasingly as the fight wore on, as shown by USA Today's Mike Bohn:
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
Yowza! #MayweatherMcGregor https://t.co/zksFFKXxTY2017-8-27 04:39:16
After four rounds, the fight started to visibly take its toll with Mayweather's patient approach beginning to pay off as McGregor started to tire, per the Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke:
Bill Plaschke @BillPlaschke
Fight not even anymore...McGregor tiring, Mayweather charging after five2017-8-27 04:34:08
With the fight now in full flow, the atmosphere ramped up a notch as Mayweather began to dominate, as noted by Markazi:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The entire crowd rose to its feet as Floyd Mayweather started throwing some bombs at Conor McGregor in the 6th https://t.co/tsr0626zqI2017-8-27 04:38:53
McGregor received a stern warning from the referee in the ninth round after wrapping himself around Mayweather's back, and the American quickly followed that up with a succession of right hands as his class began to show.
The end was quick to follow in the 10th. McGregor was sent reeling by a Mayweather right hand, which was followed by a succession of unanswered punches, before referee Robert Byrd brought a halt to proceedings, as shown by USA Today's Mike Bohn:
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
The scene. #MayweatherMcGregor https://t.co/qaX1Fkjesq2017-8-27 05:09:15
Mayweather's strong finish was also noted by all three judges, as revealed by the BBC's Conway:
Richard Conway @richard_conway
#MayweatherMcGregor scorecard https://t.co/HH1RyQ0xxn2017-8-27 05:24:57
While McGregor was ahead in landed punches throughout the first five rounds, Mayweather came back strongly, noted by Markazi:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The final CompuBox stats for Mayweather-McGregor. https://t.co/ZKiAHLyODa2017-8-27 05:22:40
Ultimately, the veteran's superior quality and experience showed as he stopped the Irishman to taste victory once again and preserve his unbeaten victory.
McGregor can depart with his head held high after acquitting himself well in his first professional fight, although the gulf between the two fighters was clearly evident by the time the referee intervened.