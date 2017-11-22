Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Suns Due to Knee Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to knee soreness, coach Jason Kidd told reporters.

Antetokounmpo is the face of the franchise and the team's go-to option as a multidimensional threat who can take over a game at any time.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game after a career season in 2016-17. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, made his first All-Star Game and was a second-team member of the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams as he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

While the Bucks cannot expect to realistically replicate Antetokounmpo's production while he is out, they do have some pieces who will be asked to shoulder more of the load.

Khris Middleton and Tony Snell can provide scoring on the wing, while D.J. Wilson will likely see more time in the rotation without the "Greek Freak."

While those players can help keep Milwaukee afloat, it needs Antetokounmpo back and healthy to fulfill expectations down the stretch and into the postseason.