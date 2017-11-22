    Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Suns Due to Knee Injury

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court in the second quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 27, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images))
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to knee soreness, coach Jason Kidd told reporters.

    Antetokounmpo is the face of the franchise and the team's go-to option as a multidimensional threat who can take over a game at any time.

    Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game after a career season in 2016-17. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, made his first All-Star Game and was a second-team member of the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams as he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

    While the Bucks cannot expect to realistically replicate Antetokounmpo's production while he is out, they do have some pieces who will be asked to shoulder more of the load.

    Khris Middleton and Tony Snell can provide scoring on the wing, while D.J. Wilson will likely see more time in the rotation without the "Greek Freak."

    While those players can help keep Milwaukee afloat, it needs Antetokounmpo back and healthy to fulfill expectations down the stretch and into the postseason.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 'Multiple Teams' Talking Trades for DeAndre

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What If Vince and T-Mac Had Stayed Together?

      Rafael Canton
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Manute Bol May Have Played in NBA at 50

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Says He'll Play vs. Thunder

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report