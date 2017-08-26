    Travers Results 2017: West Coast Takes Wire-to-Wire Win

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - AUGUST 26: Practical Joke (red cap, inside) #1, with Joel Rosario comes up the rail on the turn for home en route to winning the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes on Travers Stakes Day at Saratoga Race Course on August 26, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Bob Mayberger/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    West Coast won the 2017 Travers Stakes on Saturday evening at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, leading the race from beginning to end.

    The Bob Baffert-trained horse, which sat out the Triple Crown races, held off Gunnevera and Irap to earn the victory.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

