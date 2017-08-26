Travers Results 2017: West Coast Takes Wire-to-Wire Win

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

West Coast won the 2017 Travers Stakes on Saturday evening at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, leading the race from beginning to end.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse, which sat out the Triple Crown races, held off Gunnevera and Irap to earn the victory.

