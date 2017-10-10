Markelle Fultz Suffers Knee Injury; Doubtful for Preseason Game vs. Nets

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are once again dealing with an injury to a young star after Markelle Fultz suffered a knee injury.

Per Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Fultz is doubtful for the Sixers' preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday with soreness in his right knee. Joel Embiid is probable to make his preseason debut, per Camerato.

Fultz played in Monday's loss at the Boston Celtics.

Fultz was the No. 1 overall pick in a loaded 2017 NBA draft, entering the league with all the tools you could want in a young point guard. On a 76ers squad full of talented prospects, he was considered the missing piece toward moving into contention.

The 19-year-old has also been dealing with a shoulder issue that 76ers head coach Brett Brown told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer "is affecting him more than he lets on."

With all of his talent, however, there is likely plenty of nervousness surrounding the Sixers fanbase as a result of the recent injury.

Fultz also suffered a sprained ankle during summer league, continuing a trend of injuries to key Philadelphia players in their rookie seasons. Last year's first overall pick Ben Simmons missed the entire season due to a foot injury, while Embiid and Nerlens Noel also took plenty of time before seeing the court.

Philadelphia knows how to be patient with its basketball stars, but the team will hope Fultz will be able to return to the court before they open the regular season Oct. 18 against the Washington Wizards.