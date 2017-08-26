PSG Transfer News: Latest Kylian Mbappe and Pepe Reina Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in negotiations with Monaco over a £166 million deal to sign Kylian Mbappe, but the Ligue 1 side are said to want to sell the striker to Real Madrid.

Per Jason Burt at the Telegraph, Mbappe wants to move to PSG, and Unai Emery's side are exploring the possibility, having previously assumed they could not complete the deal due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The club confirmed the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona earlier this month, the Brazilian joining in a world-record £200 million deal, per BBC Sport.

Per Burt, in order for PSG to sign Mbappe, they would need to raise €100 million in sales this month in order to comply with FFP, but they could also include a player in the deal.

Mbappe scored 24 goals last season in all competitions, and the threat he possesses is neatly illustrated by WhoScored.com:

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, PSG are also reportedly ready to offer Mbappe a huge financial package that is far superior to that offered by Madrid:

Mbappe has not featured in Monaco's last two games against Metz and Dijon but has been included in the squad to face Marseille on Sunday, per BBC Sport.

Nick Harris at Sporting Intelligence is confident that PSG will find a way to sign Mbappe this summer and gives his view on what that says about Ligue 1 and UEFA:

Elsewhere, Napoli have reportedly told PSG they must pay €15 million if they are to sign goalkeeper Pepe Reina this summer.

According to TransferMarketWeb, the Serie A side have already rejected two offers from PSG and want a "cash only" deal for the 34-year-old.

Reina has enjoyed his time in Italy since joining from Bayern Munich in 2015, and his influence on the club is highlighted by WhoScored.com:

Per Foot Mercato (h/t Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC) PSG have agreed a two-year deal with Reina, who will not extend his current deal with Napoli.

Whether PSG are willing to meet Napoli's price, particularly for a goalkeeper who has already turned 34, remains to be seen, with the Serie A side seemingly willing to play hardball in a bid to keep the Spaniard.