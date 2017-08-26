Juventus Transfer News: Latest Updates on Benedikt Howedes, Emre Can Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the Italian champions want to sign Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes "on loan with an option to buy" and has also said the club are admirers of Liverpool's Emre Can.

Per Stephan Uersfeld at ESPN FC, Juve have already agreed terms with Howedes, and the 29-year-old is keen on a move to Turin.

Marotta was asked about a possible move before Juventus' Serie A clash with Genoa and confirmed the club want a loan deal initially but are in talks with Schalke, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia).

However, per the report, Marotta also warned the club would walk away from the deal if it were not concluded quickly.

Juventus have turned to Howedes as they are still searching for a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci, and the Germany international certainly looks to be a strong option, as highlighted by Squawka:

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke is also a fan and feels English clubs may come to rue not signing him this summer:

Marotta also spoke about Can, following a report the Liverpool midfielder had agreed to join Juventus next year when he becomes a free agent, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Daily Express).

"Liverpool are holding on tight to Emre Can. His contract expires in June; we'll be able to negotiate with him from January," said Marotta, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia). "We won't hide the fact we like him, but currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar."

Can put in a fine display in midweek as Liverpool beat Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield to qualify for the Champions League, as highlighted by Squawka:

Liverpool would surely hate to lose Can on a free transfer, and manager Jurgen Klopp has recently said that the club are in talks but have so far been unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

Marotta also finished off by discussing Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, who appeared close to a move to Juventus earlier this summer before the proposed transfer collapsed after Schick reportedly failed a medical due to a heart problem, per the Daily Mail.

A report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) stated Juventus could be back in for the 21-year-old,, but Marotta said there are no new negotiations, seemingly closing the door on that particular deal.