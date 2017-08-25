Iman Shumpert Tells ESPN Reporter to Call Him After Report of Trade Demands

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Iman Shumpert isn't a fan of the recent reporting from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard send a message to him on Twitter Friday, hoping for a call to clarify his side of the story:

According to McMenamin, Shumpert requested a trade after the season ended. The team was reportedly close to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, but each fell through.

He added, "Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert."

Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net originally reported Cleveland's intention to shop the guard as well as forward Channing Frye back in June. However, this is the first news that a potential deal was Shumpert's idea.

The 27-year-old has been with Cleveland since coming over in a trade with the New York Knicks in 2015. In that time, he has been a solid role player, averaging 6.8 points in 24.8 minutes per game.

He has also been a key part of the playoff runs for the Cavs, helping the team reach three straight NBA finals while winning the title in 2016.

Shumpert is owed $10.3 million next season and has a player option for about $11 million in 2018-19, so he could be a significant part of the payroll wherever he ends up.