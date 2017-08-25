Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Wedding Day of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will marry UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne Saturday, the same day that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor square off in their highly anticipated boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t MMAFighting.com's Alexander K. Lee) Friday, UFC president Dana White revealed he had to decline an invitation to the wedding because he'll be attending the fight in Las Vegas.

"Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding," White said. "And she's in a good place, she's really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She's focusing on this wedding."

Browne popped the question in April, at which point Rousey said she was hopeful they could get married "soon," although she didn't have a specific date in mind.

Rousey hasn't been seen in the Octagon since she lost to Amanda Nunes via first-round KO at UFC 207 in December 2016.

That defeat marked the second in a row for Rowdy, who had her undefeated run with the company come to an end when Holly Holm sent her packing via second-round knockout at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia.