Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Fight Expected to Break Betting Records

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Saturday's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is expected to field the most bets in the sport's history.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, "it already is the most heavily bet fight ever at some sportsbooks, from Nevada to the U.K.," including William Hill in Las Vegas. There, betting slips for the fight have already exceeded those submitted in advance of the May 2015 clash between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

"It's going to be the biggest fight handle ever. Period," William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told Purdum.

On Thursday, Purdum reported a pair of $1 million bets on Mayweather were submitted in Las Vegas at the MGM and William Hill. One bettor had Mayweather at -550 (bet $550 to win $100) while the other took him at -500.

Before the fight gets underway Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, at least one more monster bet could roll in from Money himself.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire, Mayweather disclosed Thursday he's considering placing the largest bet he's ever made on himself.

"You guys will see the betting ticket, don't worry," he said.

Citing a source, Inside Vegas' RJ Bell reported Mayweather is "seriously considering" wagering $5 million that he will defeat McGregor and improve to 50-0 for his career.

As of Friday afternoon, Bovada (via OddsShark) pegged Mayweather as a -450 favorite with McGregor as a +325 underdog. Bettors can also get +250 odds on Mayweather to win by decision and McGregor at +1400 by the same result.