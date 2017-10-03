Lonzo Ball Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Mild Sprain

John Locher/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball was diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain after Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center, according to Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Oram added that Ball will meet with the training staff to determine whether he'll practice Tuesday, and Ball said, "If I can play I'm going to play."

L.A.'s next game is a rematch with the Nuggets on Wednesday at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

After Ball's dominant freshman season at UCLA, the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft after the Philadelphia 76ers took Markelle Fultz with the top selection.

He has had mixed results in his first two preseason games and is coming off a contest that saw him register eight points, four assists and two rebounds.

The pick appeared to pay immediate dividends for the Lakers, as Ball was a triple-double machine during summer league and was named MVP en route to L.A.'s summer-league title.

After a few consecutive years at the bottom of the NBA, the Lakers put Magic Johnson in charge of the front office and tasked him with finding players capable of returning the franchise to its glory days.

One of his first big moves was selecting Ball, who, much like Johnson did during his career, can impact the game as a scorer, passer and rebounder.

The Lakers traded guard D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets to make room for Ball, and that paved the way for the former Bruin to be an unquestioned starter entering his rookie season.

Los Angeles is seemingly preparing to be a major player in free agency during the 2018 offseason, making the 2017-18 campaign key for Ball and the Lakers' other young players in terms of development.

After Ball dealt with injuries during summer-league play, the possibility he could miss action is disconcerting for the Lakers, but they don't have their first regular-season game until Oct. 19.

If Ball does miss Wednesday's preseason contest, it will likely create more playing time for Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Ennis and Briante Weber at point guard.