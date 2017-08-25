Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Serge Aurier and Vincent Janssen

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Serge Aurier's proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly a way off being completed despite suggestions the player has had a medical with the Premier League side.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), Spurs are said to have sent staff to Paris to complete an "early medical" for the full-back. However, Juventus are still monitoring the player, while Chelsea are not out of the running yet.

It's added the Blues are waiting for Aurier's legal situation to become clear before they make a move. The defender has an appeal pending against a two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer.

As a result, it's not certain Aurier will be allowed entry into England—he was denied access when PSG met Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League last season—and "other avenues" are said to have been explored.

As noted by Dean Jones, it seems as though PSG are keen to get the Ivory Coast international off their books:

While he has a chequered past—Aurier was suspended by PSG in 2016 for making derogatory remarks about former manager Laurent Blanc and some team-mates—he's a very handy footballer.

The 24-year-old has the tenacity and physicality needed to thrive in the Premier Leaugue. Additionally, Aurier is always a threat when he does raid forward into dangerous positions, per WhoScored.com:

For Spurs, or any club, his signing would be a gamble, and it appears there is hesitancy on the part of some elite outfits to take the plunge on Aurier. But, after losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer already, there's a void in Mauricio Pochettino's squad that needs to be filled at right-back.

Vincent Janssen Set for Exit

Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard, Tottenham are ready to let Vincent Janssen leave the club this summer.

The Netherlands international arrived at Spurs amid much excitement, having shone in the Eredivisie. However, he failed to find his feet in the Premier League, starting just seven matches and netting two goals.

It appears he's unlikely to get the chance of improving in his second season. "West Brom are thought to be a possible destination for the 23-year-old, who has been proposed to a number of clubs at home and abroad," said Collomosse.

At the end of the previous campaign, football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor suggested there was still more to come from Janssen:

The Dutchman's sale may prompt Spurs into chasing a new striker, but they're unlikely to move for Lazio's Keita Balde Diao at this point, according to Collomosse.

Janssen was brought in to take some of the burden off Harry Kane in terms of goalscoring. Though it appears Pochettino isn't convinced by the striker, with Heung-Min Son often chosen to lead the line when Kane was missing in 2016-17

At 23, there's still a lot for the former AZ Alkmaar man to learn, although he'll only make the crucial refinements by playing consistently this season. It's unlikely he'll get those assurances with Spurs in the months to come.