    $1 Million Bet on Floyd Mayweather to Beat Conor McGregor Changes Vegas Odds

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 23: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (2nd L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor (2nd R) pose as CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe (C) looks on during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather and McGregor will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    A bettor placed a huge wager on Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Thursday, and as a result, Mayweather is a slightly larger favorite to beat Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

    ESPN.com's David Purdum reported the MGM sportsbook accepted a $1 million bet on Mayweather. The bettor placed the money when Mayweather was a 2-11 favorite, and his odds have since shifted to 1-6.

    Purdum noted the $1 million bet would pay out almost $182,000 should Mayweather win.

    ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported the biggest bet so far was registered with William Hill. Somebody put $1.2 million on Mayweather, which would bring a $240,000 payout.

    The gulf in odds is evidenced by the bets fans have made on the respective fighters. The Westgate SuperBook told Purdum the average bet for McGregor was $212, while fans were putting an average of $8,036 on Mayweather.

    CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell reported McGregor's odds had been improving in recent weeks because of the volume of money placed on the UFC lightweight champion. According to OddsShark, McGregor is a 13-4 underdog. When betting opened in November for Mayweather vs. McGregor, McGregor was a 19-2 underdog, per OddsShark.

