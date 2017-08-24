    Justin Blackmon Reportedly off Probation After Avoiding Arrest for 1 Year

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Justin Blackmon #14 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a pass reception against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 13, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 35-19. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
    Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

    Former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Justin Blackmon is reportedly no longer on probation. 

    According to TMZ Sports, he is in the clear after fulfilling his obligations and avoiding arrest over the past year. 

    Last August, Blackmon was sentenced to one year of probation as well as 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine following two arrests for driving under the influence in a span of three years.

    The 27-year-old was once an extremely promising receiver in the NFL, drafted No. 5 overall in 2012 while showcasing his talent as a rookie with 865 yards and five touchdowns. This built off a decorated college career where he was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, winning the Biletnikoff Award twice as the nation's best receiver.

    Unfortunately, suspensions limited him to just four games in 2013, which ended up being his last snaps in the league.

    After violating the league's substance abuse policy three times, he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely. Although he applied for reinstatement in 2015, he was denied by the league.

    The recent news could be a step in the right direction toward possibly returning to the field, but he will have to prove to the league that his problems are completely behind him.

