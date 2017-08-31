    Davide Zappacosta Signs 4-Year Deal with Chelsea from Torino

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 29: Davide Zappacosta of FC Torino in action during the Serie A match between FC Torino and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on April 29, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    Chelsea have signed Davide Zappacosta from Torino, it was confirmed on Thursday.

    News the deal had gone through came via the Blues' official website, with Zappacosta signing a four-year deal with his new club.

    On his move to west London, he said: "It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters."

    According to Sky Sports News, the Premier League champions have parted with around £23 million to get the Italian in.

    Zappacosta is set to provide competition on the right flank at Stamford Bridge. That's after the Blues missed out on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal; he moved to Liverpool on Thursday despite the Blues agreeing a fee with Arsenal, per BBC Sport.

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is clearly keen to add cover at the wing-back position, with Victor Moses lacking serious competition on the right side. In Zappacosta, he has a footballer capable of doing a similar job.

    ESPN FC's David Amoyal took a look at what the 25-year-old will bring to Conte's side:

    Meanwhile, as noted by OptaPaolo, the Blues' latest recruit loves to raid forward and get involved in attacking play:

    The Italian arrived at Torino in 2015, with the club seeking to replace Matteo Darmian, who joined Manchester United the same year.

    After impressing for the Granata, Zappacosta earned a call-up to the Italy national side, where he worked under Conte. Evidently, the defender made an impression, and he'll be desperate to impress in the Premier League after this lucrative switch.

