Davide Zappacosta Signs 4-Year Deal with Chelsea from Torino

Davide Zappacosta Signs 4-Year Deal with Chelsea from TorinoAugust 31, 2017
Chelsea have signed Davide Zappacosta from Torino, it was confirmed on Thursday.
News the deal had gone through came via the Blues' official website, with Zappacosta signing a four-year deal with his new club.
On his move to west London, he said: "It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters."
According to Sky Sports News, the Premier League champions have parted with around £23 million to get the Italian in.
Zappacosta is set to provide competition on the right flank at Stamford Bridge. That's after the Blues missed out on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal; he moved to Liverpool on Thursday despite the Blues agreeing a fee with Arsenal, per BBC Sport.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is clearly keen to add cover at the wing-back position, with Victor Moses lacking serious competition on the right side. In Zappacosta, he has a footballer capable of doing a similar job.
ESPN FC's David Amoyal took a look at what the 25-year-old will bring to Conte's side:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Zappacosta has good pace, above average crosser, can play both in 4 man defense and 3 man backline as a RWB2017-8-31 13:14:41
Meanwhile, as noted by OptaPaolo, the Blues' latest recruit loves to raid forward and get involved in attacking play:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
69 - #Zappacosta was involved in 69 shots in the Serie A 16/17 (21 + 48 chances created), only Ghoulam did better among defenders. Wing-back https://t.co/YgTimiHPvJ2017-8-31 13:23:46
The Italian arrived at Torino in 2015, with the club seeking to replace Matteo Darmian, who joined Manchester United the same year.
After impressing for the Granata, Zappacosta earned a call-up to the Italy national side, where he worked under Conte. Evidently, the defender made an impression, and he'll be desperate to impress in the Premier League after this lucrative switch.