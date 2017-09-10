Danny Woodhead Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Bengals

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' rushing rotation endured a setback Sunday when running back Danny Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens listed his status as questionable to return.

Jim Owczarski‏ of Cincinnati.com broke down how Woodhead suffered the injury:



Woodhead has been hounded by injuries over the last year-plus. His 2016 season was cut short after two games because of a torn ACL, and he missed valuable preseason reps toward the end of August while nursing a hamstring injury.

However, he was expected to be a prominent piece of the Ravens' offensive plans ever since he was signed to a three-year, $8.8 million deal in March thanks to his receiving prowess.

"Really, ever since we lost Ray Rice, we haven't had a type of back that's quite like how Ray was and quite like how Danny is in the passing game," quarterback Joe Flacco said, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "They just have a very good feel for when they're open and how to get open, how to sit in holes, how to find my eyes, and you can already see that."

Baltimore was already short-handed in the backfield following Kenneth Dixon's season-ending meniscus tear, so it will be up to Terrance West to shoulder the bulk of the workload so long as Woodhead is banged up. Buck Allen should also see his workload increase, as the Ravens are down to just two healthy running backs to start the season.