Jurgen Klopp Discusses Players Making Champions League Demands in Transfer Talks

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has commented on players who demand UEFA Champions League football before signing new deals or joining the Anfield giants.

Goal's Melissa Reddy quoted the charismatic German, who said he is always surprised when players insist on Champions League football before earning the right:

Liverpool made the top four in the Premier League last season, fulfilling their objective of qualifying for Europe's biggest competition.

The Reds secured a spot in the group stages Wednesday, defeating Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate after winning the second leg 4-2 on Merseyside.

Klopp was pleased with the effort, noting that his current squad earned its spot in Europe's top club competition, per Reddy:

"We do it together and that's what this team did. That's why I'm so happy about this—14 months of hard work and we did it—nice!"

Two goals from Emre Can and strikes from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were enough for the Reds on Wednesday night.



