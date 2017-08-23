    Jared Sullinger, Kelly Olynyk Deny Isaiah Thomas Disliked by Celtics Teammates

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Toronto Raptors center Jared Sullinger (0) is trailed by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Former Boston Celtics big men Jared Sullinger and Kelly Olynyk took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny a report that teammates disliked Isaiah Thomas

    Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1 reported on Undisputed on Wednesday some teammates in Boston "weren't that fond" of Thomas.

    "I will tell you this: I spoke to several executives or texted with several executives last night. And a lot of them were saying that a lot of the players in Boston really weren't that fond of Isaiah," Broussard said. "We know he had those problems in Sacramento and in Phoenix. I didn't know he was having those issues, according to these executives, in Boston. He is known as a headstrong guy, he's got a huge ego, they say he's got the Napoleon complex, he always has that chip on his shoulder."

    The Celtics traded Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.

    Thomas, 28, spent two-plus seasons in Boston and made All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017. He averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2016-17, blasting his previous career best in scoring while establishing himself as one of the East's premier point guards.

    From a numbers perspective, there is not all that much difference between Irving and Thomas. The Celtics' willingness to move Thomas along with other top-flight assets is, more than likely, due to a combination of fear regarding Thomas' long-term contract status and their belief Irving can be a franchise face.

    Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, where he can command a contract worth upward of $30 million per season. Given his size (5'9"), advancing age and recent hip injury, it's fair to wonder if the Celtics were selling high.

    Broussard's report would have added some more reasoning to Boston's decision, but it's probably best to trust Sullinger and Olynyk here. Sullinger spent a season-and-a-half playing with Thomas in Boston, while Olynyk was there his entire tenure.

