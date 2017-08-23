Mitchell Trubisky to Receive Playing Time with Bears' 1st-Team Offense vs. Titans

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Mike Glennon remains the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, but Mitchell Trubisky is slowly inching his way up the depth chart during the preseason.

Bears head coach John Fox said Glennon will start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and Trubisky will start the second half and play with the first team, the Chicago Tribune's Rich Campbell reported Wednesday.

"There's been no change in our quarterback depth chart," Fox said after practice, per Bears sideline reporter Zach Zaidman.

Through Chicago's first two preseason games, Trubisky is 24-of-33 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Football Focus compared Trubisky's and Glennon's numbers so far:

As a result of his strong performances, the calls for Trubisky to supplant Glennon as the starter have grown among Bears fans.

Glennon said Wednesday he's having "deja vu" after answering questions about the Bears' quarterback situation, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Glennon started 13 games in 2013 and five games in 2014 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Jameis Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, became the Bucs' starter as a rookie.

The Bears gave Glennon a three-year, $45 million deal that included $18.5 million guaranteed, but Chicago can't let that contract prevent the team from doing what's best for its long-term outlook. According to Over the Cap, releasing Glennon in the offseason would carry $4.5 million in dead cap money but save $11.5 million.

The Bears are unlikely to be a playoff contender regardless of who's playing quarterback, so there's little reason not to start Trubisky as a rookie if the coaching staff believes he's ready.

Trubisky may not be the starter yet, but the fact he's practicing with the first team and will see some first-team reps Sunday is a big step. Depending on how he plays over the next two weeks, he may very well be Chicago's starter for Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.