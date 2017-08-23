Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Willian, Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barcelona have approached Chelsea midfielder Willian, as they seek alternatives to primary target Philippe Coutinho.

Nabil Djellit of France Football (h/t the Daily Express' Dan Gibbs) reported Barca are exploring the possibility of bringing Willian to the Camp Nou after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde needs to attract recruits before transfer deadline day, but the Blues player will be difficult to sign.

The 29-year-old has remained on the fringes of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's plans, but he has often added impact from the bench as an able replacement.

Willian started just 15 games in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored.com, but scored eight goals as Chelsea stormed to the title in Conte's first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Per Gibbs, the Brazil international has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United, but the player recently said he is happy in west London after signing a new deal until 2020:

"I signed the contract because I like being a Chelsea player and I see good things here."

"I signed a new contract and that shows how much I want to stay here. But the simple thing is that I want to win titles."

"To win titles you have to improve and if we can do that then we have a great chance to win titles this season. We have the players to do this - and the manager."

Barca are running out of time to replace Neymar, but reportedly will attempt a new bid for Coutinho worth £138 million, per Sky Sports News.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

In other Blues news, Chelsea are interested in Leicester City pair Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater, but Conte is yet to submit a bid for the England striker.

Per Simon Jones for the MailOnline, Conte wishes to strengthen his attack and is considering an approach for Vardy or Swansea City's Fernando Llorente. Jones also reports Chelsea continue to negotiate for the services of Drinkwater, with a £40 million deal in the pipeline.

Vardy has started the season in electric form, but the player suffered from a dip in productivity as the Foxes struggled to defend the Premier League crown last season.

The No. 9 hit 13 goals in the Premier League last term, per WhoScored, but his performances recovered after former coach Claudio Ranieri departed the King Power Stadium.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is different to the attackers at Conte's disposal, and he would provide a willing runner behind the opposition defence.

Vardy's top-level depth is questionable, but he has proved he can score weekly when the service is moulded to his needs.

Willian is too important to let go so late in the transfer window, and it would be foolish of Chelsea to enter into any talks with Barca.

The Brazilian is a seasoned professional in English football and has often saved Chelsea coming off the bench.

