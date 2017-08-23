Floyd Mayweather: '100 Percent Chance' Conor McGregor Fight Won't Go Distance

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has predicted his fight with Conor McGregor will not go the distance on Saturday, as the pair battle in Las Vegas.

Arash Markazi of ESPN quoted Money as he made his comments on the forthcoming bout:

It appears McGregor agrees with Mayweather's sentiments after he said he would defeat the legendary boxer inside two rounds.

Per BBC Sport, the Irish superstar said he would complete the job in a matter of minutes, but if Mayweather lasted longer than two rounds, he would then opt to either "embarrass him or put him out of his misery."

The fight will take place at super welterweight, with the world focused on the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada for one of the biggest fights in sporting history.