    Floyd Mayweather: '100 Percent Chance' Conor McGregor Fight Won't Go Distance

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    UFC president Dana White, center, intervenes as Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two will fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. has predicted his fight with Conor McGregor will not go the distance on Saturday, as the pair battle in Las Vegas.

    Arash Markazi of ESPN quoted Money as he made his comments on the forthcoming bout:

    It appears McGregor agrees with Mayweather's sentiments after he said he would defeat the legendary boxer inside two rounds.

    Per BBC Sport, the Irish superstar said he would complete the job in a matter of minutes, but if Mayweather lasted longer than two rounds, he would then opt to either "embarrass him or put him out of his misery."

    The fight will take place at super welterweight, with the world focused on the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada for one of the biggest fights in sporting history.

     

