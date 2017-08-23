Manchester United Transfer News: Spurs Battle for Ryan Sessegnon, Latest Rumours

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly battle it out for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who is believed to favour a move to north London.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, the 17-year-old talent is believed to favour a stay in the capital, but sources at Old Trafford said the club hasn't given up just yet.

Sky Sports News previously reported on United's interest and stated the Red Devils would be open to letting the player return to Fulham on loan. Such a deal could convince both the club and the teenager, who is believed to love it in London.

A fee of £25 million was previously quoted, and Dean Jones thought it was fair value:

Sessegnon is something of a divisive player among Fulham fans, as a lack of consistency has held him back at times. While it's easy to see why some fans would have some reservations as a result, it's worth noting just how young he is―the teenager is well ahead of the curve, and inconsistency is to be expected.

He was among the standouts during this summer's Under-19 European Championship, where he helped guide England to the title, even though he went up against mostly older players. Here's a look at England's win over Germany, in which he scored twice:

With the national team, he has frequently played as a left winger, but he's just as comfortable at left-back. That versatility could be a huge asset at Old Trafford, where manager Jose Mourinho is short on specialised wingers and could use depth and young talent at left-back as well.

Daley Blind started the team's last match and Luke Shaw remains a top talent, but there's certainly room for another starlet like Sessegnon. Likewise, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are more natural fits in the centre, so if the youngster can continue his development, there could be an opening there.

The London factor plays in Spurs' advantage, but Sessegnon would likely go on loan for at least one season, in order to maximise his playing time. Fulham would gladly welcome him back, and there are other clubs in the Championship based in the capital as well.

Spending £25 million on a player who won't make an impact immediately is risky, and the kind of risk only the very rich clubs can take, but United fit that description. Sessegnon is regarded as one of the top talents in the country for a reason, and he could well be worth it.