    Dwyane Wade's Bulls Teammates Reportedly 'Can't Stand Him'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) watches the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. The Nets won 107-106. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    ESPN's Nick Friedell reported Tuesday that Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade isn't well regarded by some of his younger teammates. 

    In an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Friedell (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports) said, "The young players on the Bulls really can't stand Dwyane. It's no secret in Chicago, they have had enough."

    Earlier in the offseason, Wade opted in to the final year of his contract with the Bulls and is set to collect nearly $24 million.

