Dwyane Wade's Bulls Teammates Reportedly 'Can't Stand Him'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

ESPN's Nick Friedell reported Tuesday that Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade isn't well regarded by some of his younger teammates.

In an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Friedell (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports) said, "The young players on the Bulls really can't stand Dwyane. It's no secret in Chicago, they have had enough."

Earlier in the offseason, Wade opted in to the final year of his contract with the Bulls and is set to collect nearly $24 million.

