Ohio State Backup QB Joe Burrow Breaks Bone in Hand, Will Miss Start of Season

Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Burrow will miss at least the beginning of the season and is sidelined indefinitely, according to that report.

While J.T. Barrett is entrenched as the starter, Burrow's injury means freshman Dwayne Haskins should move to No. 2 on the depth chart, while Tate Martell will be the team's third-string option if he doesn't redshirt.

Burrow, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in five games last season, throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 58 yards and a score. He was Ohio State's only experienced backup on the roster.

The Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the nation in the Associated Press' preseason poll behind Alabama.