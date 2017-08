Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed

","duration":54,"description":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":19785,"title":"This MLS Team Have Hired a Chief Tattoo Officer","stream":"World Football","published_at":"2017-08-23T11:39:04.523000","league":"world-football","id":"f463e78f-14a2-4a74-82f6-29a0fd2bd4d8"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},{"url_hash":"5d5f031a7a036ce52b4eeaec4cfe679297677a55c056819aeeb533779650422a","url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729041-wayne-rooney-retires-from-international-football-as-englands-record-goalscorer","updated_at":"2017-08-23T12:25:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"world-football","tag_id":20,"short_name":"Football","logo":"world_football.png","display_name":"World Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":34127,"permalink":"/articles/2729041-wayne-rooney-retires-from-international-football-as-englands-record-goalscorer","performed_by":"amcgovern@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":19321568,"notification":"success","is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"5430.3431058845","id_str":"6449450877","id":6449450877,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/world-football_ts/tracks/6449450877","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-08-23T12:05:16Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Rooney Retires from Int'l Football","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/48/a9/0a/1e9c/4acb/b21b/39a625fbfd8a/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=341&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"title":"Wayne Rooney Retires from International Football as England's Record Goalscorer","thumbnails":{"original_url":"http://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/48/a9/0a/1e9c/4acb/b21b/39a625fbfd8a/preview.jpg","media_item_href":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/6d48a90a-1e9c-4acb-b21b-39a625fbfd8a.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/033/hi-res-02034c79615b91b950f5e72a59eb285e_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729041-wayne-rooney-retires-from-international-football-as-englands-record-goalscorer","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Tom Jenkins/Getty Images","description":null,"author_name":"Matt Jones","article_type":"article","article_id":2729041},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo"}}],"video_playlist_ids":[14939,15591,15341,8198,8094,8018,8617,8197,9691,9500,9456,8865,14790,12561,13092,12282,11234,12505,12504,13733],"video_playlist":{"8018":{"url_hash":"4428742","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/a91fdee0-8f78-407e-9b68-8116fcd24f28.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:47Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":4428742,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"1.0000000000","id_str":"10726268","id":10726268,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/10726268","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-02-21T21:46:30Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Malaga vs. Real Madrid: Winners and Losers from Liga Match","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ca/c0/1d/80/e6a5/4a83/9985/38bef459d4cf/crop_exact_510879216.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/a91fdee0-8f78-407e-9b68-8116fcd24f28/akamai.json","video_id":8018,"title":"Malaga vs. Real Madrid: Winners and Losers from Liga Match","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ca/c0/1d/80/e6a5/4a83/9985/38bef459d4cf/crop_exact_510879216.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/a91fdee0-8f78-407e-9b68-8116fcd24f28.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/63/bf/63bffb1d-696f-4e5a-b882-21cafe2bfccc/210216_WINNERS_AND_LOSERS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/63/bf/63bffb1d-696f-4e5a-b882-21cafe2bfccc/210216_WINNERS_AND_LOSERS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":166,"description":"Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Malaga, in a match where they were second best in many departments.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones gives Marcus Speller his winners and losers from the fixture.

","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"8094":{"url_hash":"18227836","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fb02476c-9be0-41e6-90b6-d9beab1785df.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:47Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":18227836,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"2.0000000000","id_str":"10867873","id":10867873,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/10867873","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-02-24T17:58:52Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Buzz: Valencia Want Gary Neville to Stay, Already Planning for 2016/17","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/64/ba/4d/4146/4f5b/8f42/4ec016467ad3/crop_exact_511228320.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fb02476c-9be0-41e6-90b6-d9beab1785df/akamai.json","video_id":8094,"title":"Insider Buzz: Valencia Want Gary Neville to Stay, Already Planning for 2016/17","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/64/ba/4d/4146/4f5b/8f42/4ec016467ad3/crop_exact_511228320.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fb02476c-9be0-41e6-90b6-d9beab1785df.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/fe/78/fe780815-9fce-4bc4-95aa-1a5e4bbb1eb5/240216_insider_valencia_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/fe/78/fe780815-9fce-4bc4-95aa-1a5e4bbb1eb5/240216_insider_valencia14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":149,"description":"Gary Neville got off to a rocky start as Valencia boss, but his team's form has finally picked up.



In the video above, Bleacher Report Insider Dean Jones tells Marcus Speller that officials at the club are planning for next season - and they're including the former Manchester United man in their plans.","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"8197":{"url_hash":"41370289","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f48e43c6-ca02-48a7-8eb1-832466c3114c.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:46Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":41370289,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"3.0000000000","id_str":"11080396","id":11080396,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/11080396","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-02-28T14:52:12Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Jones: Cristiano Ronaldo Was Right to Call out Real Madrid's Squad Players","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d6/12/df/75/b4dd/4fce/badf/37d0bda76458/crop_exact_512660622.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f48e43c6-ca02-48a7-8eb1-832466c3114c/akamai.json","video_id":8197,"title":"Jones: Cristiano Ronaldo Was Right to Call out Real Madrid's Squad Players","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d6/12/df/75/b4dd/4fce/badf/37d0bda76458/crop_exact_512660622.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f48e43c6-ca02-48a7-8eb1-832466c3114c.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/86/15/8615b77b-2d89-4295-999a-06ed4e3e59c7/28-216_ronaldo_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/86/15/8615b77b-2d89-4295-999a-06ed4e3e59c7/28-216_ronaldo14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":322,"description":"Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was not satisfied after a 1-0 loss in the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, taking a shot at the media and pointing at some of his team-mates.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones says that Ronaldo was right to criticise his fellow players","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"8198":{"url_hash":"87231223","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fdbcce4f-c3ac-4408-8d10-1934fafe1d4e.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:46Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":87231223,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"4.0000000000","id_str":"11079897","id":11079897,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/11079897","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":null,"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-02-28T14:39:29Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Jones: Cristiano Ronaldo Was Right to Call out Real Madrid's Squad Players","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/13/e3/b6/bd/d829/4c0e/8bf4/f1ca0b568036/crop_exact_512673956.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fdbcce4f-c3ac-4408-8d10-1934fafe1d4e/akamai.json","video_id":8198,"title":"Jones: Cristiano Ronaldo Was Right to Call out Real Madrid's Squad Players","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/13/e3/b6/bd/d829/4c0e/8bf4/f1ca0b568036/crop_exact_512673956.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/fdbcce4f-c3ac-4408-8d10-1934fafe1d4e.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/77/14776bdc-4e5d-4dcf-8026-c99064f335ee/200216_RONALDO_2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/77/14776bdc-4e5d-4dcf-8026-c99064f335ee/200216_RONALDO_214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":170,"description":"Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was not satisfied after a 1-0 loss in the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, taking a shot at the media and pointing at some of his team-mates.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones says that Ronaldo was right to criticise his fellow players.","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"8617":{"url_hash":"72107601","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/296346d0-93c1-4dcd-a9c7-cb6a716ef309.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:45Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":72107601,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"5.0000000000","id_str":"12078723","id":12078723,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/12078723","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-03-15T16:57:18Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Buzz: Gary Neville Unlikely to Accept Permanent Job Offer at Valencia","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e5/80/43/0f/1ec4/490b/b2b8/ed230772954e/crop_exact_514683876.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/296346d0-93c1-4dcd-a9c7-cb6a716ef309/akamai.json","video_id":8617,"title":"Insider Buzz: Gary Neville Unlikely to Accept Permanent Job Offer at Valencia","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e5/80/43/0f/1ec4/490b/b2b8/ed230772954e/crop_exact_514683876.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/296346d0-93c1-4dcd-a9c7-cb6a716ef309.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/32/9a/329ae152-d97b-43a5-86d5-b99b148db41c/150316_WF_INSIDER_BUZZ_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/32/9a/329ae152-d97b-43a5-86d5-b99b148db41c/150316_WF_INSIDER_BUZZ14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":105,"description":"","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"8865":{"url_hash":"110149126","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/148e5b87-fbc3-4b3e-9936-74b1a84b97f9.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:45Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":110149126,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"6.0000000000","id_str":"12414585","id":12414585,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/12414585","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-03-20T21:36:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Winners and Losers from Liga Match","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b7/27/69/2e/d51c/45d1/ae58/888e4ba5b84c/crop_exact_516678416.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/148e5b87-fbc3-4b3e-9936-74b1a84b97f9/akamai.json","video_id":8865,"title":"Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Winners and Losers from Liga Match","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b7/27/69/2e/d51c/45d1/ae58/888e4ba5b84c/crop_exact_516678416.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/148e5b87-fbc3-4b3e-9936-74b1a84b97f9.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ed/f8/edf8e9be-5675-44f9-ae3b-0d2c00abdfea/200316_WF_WINNERS_LOSERS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ed/f8/edf8e9be-5675-44f9-ae3b-0d2c00abdfea/200316_WF_WINNERS_LOSERS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":174,"description":"Barcelona have drawn 2-2 at Villarreal, letting a two-goal lead slip.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones gives Marcus Speller his winners and losers from an incident-packed game.","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"9456":{"url_hash":"76026869","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/2f7abf82-aff4-4315-b010-92308f7f26c5.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:44Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":76026869,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"7.0000000000","id_str":"13488545","id":13488545,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/13488545","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-04-11T14:26:37Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"World Football's Biggest Heroes and Zeroes for Weekend of Apr. 9-10","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/53/48/9d/fc68/4ab5/8fce/58cb16b2e061/crop_exact_520027190.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/2f7abf82-aff4-4315-b010-92308f7f26c5/akamai.json","video_id":9456,"title":"World Football's Biggest Heroes and Zeroes for Weekend of Apr. 9-10","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/53/48/9d/fc68/4ab5/8fce/58cb16b2e061/crop_exact_520027190.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/2f7abf82-aff4-4315-b010-92308f7f26c5.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/d6/d4d69233-7a1a-453d-b1ca-ff333427d466/110416_WF_HEROES_ZEROES_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/d6/d4d69233-7a1a-453d-b1ca-ff333427d466/110416_WF_HEROES_ZEROES14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":209,"description":"This world football weekend threw up plenty of interesting storylines.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe and Dean Jones tell Marcus Speller which players deserve to be celebrated and which ones should keep away from their clubs' fans for a few days.

","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"9500":{"url_hash":"132350064","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/ad5f8ed8-fcca-4f3e-ac1b-488b5dcc80e2.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:44Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":132350064,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"8.0000000000","id_str":"13645569","id":13645569,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/13645569","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-04-14T13:30:55Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Winners and Losers from Champions League","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/ec/3d/1c/c6dc/4b13/be7d/6180a7855733/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/ad5f8ed8-fcca-4f3e-ac1b-488b5dcc80e2/akamai.json","video_id":9500,"title":"Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Winners and Losers from Champions League","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/ec/3d/1c/c6dc/4b13/be7d/6180a7855733/crop_exact_preview.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/ad5f8ed8-fcca-4f3e-ac1b-488b5dcc80e2.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/39/4a/394a3f1d-b944-4ca2-bc56-d5d17a02be94/130416_WF_WINNERS_BARCA_2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/39/4a/394a3f1d-b944-4ca2-bc56-d5d17a02be94/130416_WF_WINNERS_BARCA_214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":192,"description":"Atletico Madrid have beaten Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to progress into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Marcus Speller and Dean Jones talk about the winners and losers from the match.","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"9691":{"url_hash":"123175704","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/d22a6a49-8d20-47c3-af98-cc7d28292914.html","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:43Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":123175704,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"9.0000000000","id_str":"13898400","id":13898400,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/13898400","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-04-21T13:56:12Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Winners and Losers from la Liga","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/3b/1d/d2/46/1d84/41c2/ae30/ce704d1c3a09/crop_exact_522695624.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/d22a6a49-8d20-47c3-af98-cc7d28292914/akamai.json","video_id":9691,"title":"Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Winners and Losers from La Liga","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/3b/1d/d2/46/1d84/41c2/ae30/ce704d1c3a09/crop_exact_522695624.jpg?w=340&h=255&q=85&type=video,article,liveblog,slideshow","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/d22a6a49-8d20-47c3-af98-cc7d28292914.html","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3e/e1/3ee1a22d-bf9f-4abf-95c0-565abdafb2a3/200416_W_L_MADRID_2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3e/e1/3ee1a22d-bf9f-4abf-95c0-565abdafb2a3/200416_W_L_MADRID_214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":153,"description":"","author_name":"Bleacher Report","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"11234":{"url_hash":"a6fd35e4c1c361efce7c38e867a78cded17ca3eadb49788ba4d4d00d18a58703","url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f65f62aa-fe12-4d9e-a576-f46cee2d0960.json","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:39Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":90207358,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"17.0000000000","id_str":"5765063","id":5765063,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/5765063","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-07-28T17:11:42Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Ladbrokes Odds and Predictions: La Liga Winners and European Treble","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/db/99/f3/dc/6069/4c17/aecd/d3b8c36ddc2d/crop_exact_535251166.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f65f62aa-fe12-4d9e-a576-f46cee2d0960/akamai.json","video_id":11234,"title":"Ladbrokes Odds and Predictions: La Liga Winners and European Treble","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/db/99/f3/dc/6069/4c17/aecd/d3b8c36ddc2d/crop_exact_535251166.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/f65f62aa-fe12-4d9e-a576-f46cee2d0960.json","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/35/e1/35e10179-8e89-42c8-ad50-97e8726bc1fe/28-716_LADBROKES_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/35/e1/35e10179-8e89-42c8-ad50-97e8726bc1fe/28-716_LADBROKES14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":106,"description":"The new season is nearly upon us, and clubs around Europe are making additions to their squads.



In the video above, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe gives Nat Coombs his Liga predicted winner - and lines up a triple bet for Spain, Italy and Germany.","author_name":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"12282":{"url_hash":"a5cc2444884e24c0f860e0fbc32578fa68e62d35fca2f2a35ac5c8efe5e91c8b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12282","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:37Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":123569649,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"20.0000000000","id_str":"8659917","id":8659917,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/8659917","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-09-12T05:32:13Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Stat Stories: The Numbers Behind Barcelona's Shocking Defeat to Alaves","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8e/09/01/61/7a97/4b63/8ea8/86b6d4f57a4e/crop_exact_602276296.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12282.akamai","video_id":12282,"title":"Stat Stories: The Numbers Behind Barcelona's Shocking Defeat to Alaves","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8e/09/01/61/7a97/4b63/8ea8/86b6d4f57a4e/crop_exact_602276296.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12282","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/85/068528f4-0873-4da0-afe5-e5bc72b0a92d/110916_WF_STATSTORIES_BARCELONA_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/85/068528f4-0873-4da0-afe5-e5bc72b0a92d/110916_WF_STATSTORIES_BARCELONA14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":42,"description":"The 2016/17 LaLiga season is in its infancy, but we've already seen one of the biggest shocks of the year. In the video above, we look at the numbers behind the scoreline.","author_name":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"12504":{"url_hash":"d208c59555489f1b4adbe216029ca9a394366ba486e7629df02daa4533f234f1","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12504","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":16287712,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"23.0000000000","id_str":"9315539","id":9315539,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/9315539","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-09-20T15:00:47Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"European Club Rankings: Monaco Gatecrash the Elite, Barcelona Looking Strong","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/70/66/a6/ca/efec/4628/a670/523ceec7d154/crop_exact_607234132.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12504/akamai.json","video_id":12504,"title":"European Club Rankings: Monaco Gatecrash the Elite, Barcelona Looking Strong","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/70/66/a6/ca/efec/4628/a670/523ceec7d154/crop_exact_607234132.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12504","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/39/d439337c-fa7e-43d7-9756-534d15e74f58/200916_FB_TOP20_CLUBRANKINGS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/39/d439337c-fa7e-43d7-9756-534d15e74f58/200916_FB_TOP20_CLUBRANKINGS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":44,"description":"The league action is over, and it's time to rank the best clubs in Europe. In the video above, Monaco fly into the top five, and Barcelona creep up the table as they look to make up for a poor start to the season.","author_name":"","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"12505":{"url_hash":"a4e611b915f0af9ee6cd19344b58a09484996ecedf755ae49b7d8554f2b7bfd1","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12505","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":81070272,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"22.0000000000","id_str":"9315447","id":9315447,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/9315447","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-09-20T15:00:13Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"European XI of the Weekend: Edinson Cavani Proves He Can Be Clinical","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/69/33/c9/fc/12dd/4ea8/8287/9f61307570c5/crop_exact_606509186.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12505/akamai.json","video_id":12505,"title":"European XI of the Weekend: Edinson Cavani Proves He Can Be Clinical","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/69/33/c9/fc/12dd/4ea8/8287/9f61307570c5/crop_exact_606509186.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12505","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/89/05/8905a52c-f8aa-4312-8392-0c88a21126fe/200916_WF_WHOSCORED%20XI_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/89/05/8905a52c-f8aa-4312-8392-0c88a21126fe/200916_WF_WHOSCORED%20XI14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":47,"description":"The weekend of football is over, and it's time to pick the best XI using data from WhoScored.com. In the video above, we assess the major players, as Atletico Madrid and PSG finally get going after poor starts to the season.","author_name":"","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"12561":{"url_hash":"f05796f9412259300d8200be081796d51da3c4534d20a0ad9301a541a7fd2d75","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12561","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:35Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":83301132,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"24.0000000000","id_str":"9457475","id":9457475,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/9457475","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-09-22T13:26:00Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Breaking Down Barcelona's 1-1 Draw Against Atletico Madrid","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/af/d6/ba/22/40a4/42fd/92b7/9b5f8c2f4496/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12561/akamai.json","video_id":12561,"title":"Breaking Down Barcelona's 1-1 Draw Against Atletico Madrid","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/af/d6/ba/22/40a4/42fd/92b7/9b5f8c2f4496/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/12561","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/15/a8/15a8776e-94e5-4535-afb3-3892615abda8/220916_WF_STAT%20STORIES_BARCA_ATLETI%20v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/15/a8/15a8776e-94e5-4535-afb3-3892615abda8/220916_WF_STAT%20STORIES_BARCA_ATLETI%20v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":48,"description":"Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw, with neither team able to capitalise of Real Madrid's draw against Villarreal. In the video above, we break down the game, looking at the stats behind the story.","author_name":"","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"13092":{"url_hash":"1b215481ea44bf0a20619048e8ad29b2f1b98bb4fd22f4150a408e462a88cb2e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13092","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:32Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":127461719,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"28.0000000000","id_str":"10940618","id":10940618,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/10940618","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-10-12T15:11:52Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"How Efficient Are La Liga's Big Three Teams?","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/db/2d/f8/47/c2c7/4665/9ca9/0a20c575bc06/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13092/akamai.json","video_id":13092,"title":"How Efficient Are La Liga's Big Three Teams?","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/db/2d/f8/47/c2c7/4665/9ca9/0a20c575bc06/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13092","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a5/13/a5131041-f937-4bb1-aa47-fad9dff2ae2a/121016_WF_STAT%20STORIES_LA%20LIGA%20TOP%203_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a5/13/a5131041-f937-4bb1-aa47-fad9dff2ae2a/121016_WF_STAT%20STORIES_LA%20LIGA%20TOP%20314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":48,"description":"It's already tight at the top of La Liga, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid occupying three of the top four spots. We look at the numbers behind all three teams' attacking play to find out who are most efficient in front of goal.","author_name":"","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"13733":{"url_hash":"58e6b8428a9e20bd8b528edae4b983ce6f9cdaf3693aba6bdfa4632d423d487d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13733","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:28Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":38658211,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"33.0000000000","id_str":"12319456","id":12319456,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/12319456","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-10-31T03:00:33Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Yannick Carrasco Is Atletico Madrid's New Superstar","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c9/3c/c4/fe/5ff4/48e9/aa7b/8ac4bde9c846/crop_exact_619098558.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13733/akamai.json","video_id":13733,"title":"Yannick Carrasco Is Atletico Madrid's New Superstar","thumbnail_url":"http://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c9/3c/c4/fe/5ff4/48e9/aa7b/8ac4bde9c846/crop_exact_619098558.jpg?h=255&q=33&w=340","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/13733","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/e7/82e71f37-57a1-4a55-af70-b2cec12f5faa/301016_WF_STATSTORIES_CARRASCO_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/e7/82e71f37-57a1-4a55-af70-b2cec12f5faa/301016_WF_STATSTORIES_CARRASCO14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":42,"description":"Yannick Carrasco has emerged as a genuine star at Atletico Madrid. In the video above, we look at the numbers behind the Belgian's rise.","author_name":"","ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"14790":{"url_hash":"288e3e0bce9a10855de732b9504a9e0e422152b1c07bed19e6beddb62d3eeb12","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14790","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:04Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":95008893,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"44.0000000000","id_str":"493334615","id":493334615,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/493334615","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-11-28T16:35:01Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"European Club Rankings: Juventus Drop, Chelsea Rise","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/80/6b/ab/e6/ad58/439f/8fb4/dc8d779913e1/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14790/akamai.json","video_id":14790,"title":"European Club Rankings: Juventus Drop, Chelsea Rise","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/80/6b/ab/e6/ad58/439f/8fb4/dc8d779913e1/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14790","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8e/de/8ede32dd-de6a-41e2-b32b-fe0cc176b3fd/281116_WF_TOP20_CLUBS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8e/de/8ede32dd-de6a-41e2-b32b-fe0cc176b3fd/281116_WF_TOP20_CLUBS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":47,"description":"There's upwardly movement for Chelsea and Milan in this week's rankings. In the video above, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe gives us his top 20 clubs from around Europe.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":14790,"title":"European Club Rankings: Juventus Drop, Chelsea Rise","stream":"world-football","published_at":"2016-11-28T16:26:30.965000","id":"72953bea-e5a2-4715-a808-d7d6852f4190"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"14939":{"url_hash":"a2008e66e32c7a2064ef3c5ebaad7af64cb086c9fa5f89e4ddaccde53a298490","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14939","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:00Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":118295286,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"45.0000000000","id_str":"645448614","id":645448614,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/645448614","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-01T14:14:17Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Can Real Madrid Leave Barcelona in the Dust After El Clasico?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/94/4e/d9/de/065c/4f86/a5db/14ef4f10d887/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=294&q=90&w=441","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14939/akamai.json","video_id":14939,"title":"Can Real Madrid Leave Barcelona in the Dust After El Clasico?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/94/4e/d9/de/065c/4f86/a5db/14ef4f10d887/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=294&q=90&w=441","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14939","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/50/5b50c7f2-9ff4-42ac-b1ec-d55c32dd52ee/011216_WF_SS_EL%20CLASICO%20_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/50/5b50c7f2-9ff4-42ac-b1ec-d55c32dd52ee/011216_WF_SS_EL%20CLASICO%2014a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":48,"description":"If Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico they'll be nine points ahead of their rivals in La Liga. In the video above, we look at the stats behind the match.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":14939,"title":"Can Real Madrid Leave Barcelona in the Dust After El Clasico?","stream":"world-football","published_at":"2016-12-01T13:10:31.759000","id":"5761d8c6-6141-4c39-aa7a-150229a4c376"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"15341":{"url_hash":"28f11f1820be2433f5e2622fcbd9e5462ebd92acad8c311677c1c64125717575","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15341","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:39:38Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":66728626,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"50.0000000000","id_str":"1402250659","id":1402250659,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/1402250659","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-13T14:36:31Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"European Club Rankings: Manchester City Fall Further After Leicester Defeat","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9a/ac/93/6a/bf78/449b/a3e4/e812e2ff0f0f/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15341/akamai.json","video_id":15341,"title":"European Club Rankings: Manchester City Fall Further After Leicester Defeat","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9a/ac/93/6a/bf78/449b/a3e4/e812e2ff0f0f/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15341","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/72/58/7258616a-c374-4066-8906-121faba6d6b4/131216_WF_TOP20CLUBS%20v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/72/58/7258616a-c374-4066-8906-121faba6d6b4/131216_WF_TOP20CLUBS%20v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":49,"description":"Another defeat for Manchester City has seen them move further down the European Club Rankings. In the video above, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe gives us his top 20 clubs from around Europe.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15341,"title":"European Club Rankings: Manchester City Fall Further After Leicester Defeat","stream":"world-football","published_at":"2016-12-13T12:16:19.230000","id":"2508f413-9a00-408c-943b-8a2c87dcf603"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"15591":{"url_hash":"5ad8931ae784afcb142d330d34845eea6858fa341a0530acf1a805082fe91002","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15591","updated_at":"2016-12-20T16:01:27Z","tag":{"unique_name":"la-liga","tag_id":58,"short_name":"Liga","logo":"la_liga.png","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":18952,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":128394993,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"52.0000000000","id_str":"1861193843","id":1861193843,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/la-liga_v/tracks/1861193843","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-20T16:01:27Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"European Club Rankings: Arsenal & PSG Tumble; Barcelona Finally Rise Up","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/99/89/b6/aa/f158/4bf5/af86/5dfcf2748882/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=283&q=90&w=424","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15591/akamai.json","video_id":15591,"title":"European Club Rankings: Arsenal & PSG Tumble; Barcelona Finally Rise Up","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/99/89/b6/aa/f158/4bf5/af86/5dfcf2748882/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=283&q=90&w=424","tags":null,"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15591","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/37/b2/37b2f294-c003-4f85-b828-b6c260ff9906/191216_WF_TOP20CLUBS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/37/b2/37b2f294-c003-4f85-b828-b6c260ff9906/191216_WF_TOP20CLUBS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":47,"description":"This past weekend a significant number of Europe's top teams faced one another, causing seismic shifts not only in league tables, but also in B/R's European club rankings. In the video above, Sam Tighe updates his top 20 for the last time in 2016.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15591,"title":"European Club Rankings: Arsenal & PSG Tumble; Barcelona Finally Rise Up","stream":"world-football","published_at":"2016-12-20T15:48:44.020000","id":"241b29dc-9919-4dae-9698-87a73c35d76d"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}}},"video_playlist_status":{"flyin":14939}},"nav":{"items":{"nfl":{"url":"/nfl","title":"NFL","id":"nfl","subLists":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"subLinks":["nfl","fantasy-football","nfl/teams","nfl-draft","nfl/archives","nfl/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"afc-east":{"title":"AFC East","id":"afc-east","subLists":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"]},"buffalo-bills":{"url":"/buffalo-bills","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"url":"/miami-dolphins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"url":"/new-england-patriots","title":"New England","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"url":"/new-york-jets","title":"NY Jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"afc-north":{"title":"AFC North","id":"afc-north","subLists":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"]},"baltimore-ravens":{"url":"/baltimore-ravens","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"url":"/cincinnati-bengals","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"url":"/cleveland-browns","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"afc-south":{"title":"AFC South","id":"afc-south","subLists":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"]},"houston-texans":{"url":"/houston-texans","title":"Houston","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"url":"/indianapolis-colts","title":"Indianapolis","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","title":"Jacksonville","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"url":"/tennessee-titans","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-titans"},"afc-west":{"title":"AFC West","id":"afc-west","subLists":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"]},"denver-broncos":{"url":"/denver-broncos","title":"Denver","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"url":"/los-angeles-chargers","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"url":"/oakland-raiders","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-raiders"},"nfc-east":{"title":"NFC East","id":"nfc-east","subLists":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"]},"dallas-cowboys":{"url":"/dallas-cowboys","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"url":"/new-york-giants","title":"NY Giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"url":"/philadelphia-eagles","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"url":"/washington-redskins","title":"Washington","id":"washington-redskins"},"nfc-north":{"title":"NFC North","id":"nfc-north","subLists":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"]},"chicago-bears":{"url":"/chicago-bears","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"url":"/detroit-lions","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"url":"/green-bay-packers","title":"Green Bay","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"url":"/minnesota-vikings","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"nfc-south":{"title":"NFC South","id":"nfc-south","subLists":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"]},"atlanta-falcons":{"url":"/atlanta-falcons","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"url":"/carolina-panthers","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"url":"/new-orleans-saints","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"nfc-west":{"title":"NFC West","id":"nfc-west","subLists":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"]},"arizona-cardinals":{"url":"/arizona-cardinals","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"url":"/los-angeles-rams","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"url":"/san-francisco-49ers","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"url":"/seattle-seahawks","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"nba":{"url":"/nba","title":"NBA","id":"nba","subLists":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"subLinks":["nba","fantasy-basketball","nba/teams","nba-draft","wnba","nba/archives","nba/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"atlantic":{"title":"Atlantic","id":"atlantic","subLists":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"]},"boston-celtics":{"url":"/boston-celtics","title":"Boston","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"url":"/brooklyn-nets","title":"Brooklyn","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"url":"/new-york-knicks","title":"New York","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"url":"/philadelphia-76ers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"url":"/toronto-raptors","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-raptors"},"central":{"title":"Central","id":"central","subLists":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"]},"chicago-bulls":{"url":"/chicago-bulls","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"url":"/detroit-pistons","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"url":"/indiana-pacers","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"url":"/milwaukee-bucks","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"northwest":{"title":"Northwest","id":"northwest","subLists":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"]},"denver-nuggets":{"url":"/denver-nuggets","title":"Denver","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","title":"Oklahoma City","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"url":"/portland-trail-blazers","title":"Portland","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"url":"/utah-jazz","title":"Utah","id":"utah-jazz"},"pacific":{"title":"Pacific","id":"pacific","subLists":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"]},"golden-state-warriors":{"url":"/golden-state-warriors","title":"Golden St","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"url":"/los-angeles-clippers","title":"LA Clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"url":"/los-angeles-lakers","title":"LA Lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"url":"/phoenix-suns","title":"Phoenix","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"url":"/sacramento-kings","title":"Sacramento","id":"sacramento-kings"},"southeast":{"title":"Southeast","id":"southeast","subLists":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"]},"atlanta-hawks":{"url":"/atlanta-hawks","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"url":"/charlotte-hornets","title":"Charlotte","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"url":"/miami-heat","title":"Miami","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"url":"/orlando-magic","title":"Orlando","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"url":"/washington-wizards","title":"Washington","id":"washington-wizards"},"southwest":{"title":"Southwest","id":"southwest","subLists":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"]},"dallas-mavericks":{"url":"/dallas-mavericks","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"url":"/houston-rockets","title":"Houston","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"url":"/memphis-grizzlies","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"url":"/san-antonio-spurs","title":"San Antonio","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"url":"/world-football","title":"World Football","id":"world-football","subLists":["epl","uefa-champions-league","serie-a","la-liga","mls","international-football","sports-odds"],"subLinks":["world-football","world-football/archives"]},"epl":{"url":"/epl","title":"Premier League","id":"epl","subLists":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","huddersfield-town","leicester-city","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","stoke-city","swansea-city","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-bromwich","west-ham-united"],"subLinks":["epl","transfer-window","epl/archives"]},"arsenal":{"url":"/arsenal","title":"Arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"url":"/bournemouth","title":"Bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"url":"/brighton-hove-albion","title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"url":"/burnley","title":"Burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"url":"/chelsea","title":"Chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"url":"/crystal-palace","title":"Crystal Palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"url":"/everton","title":"Everton","id":"everton"},"huddersfield-town":{"url":"/huddersfield-town","title":"Huddersfield Town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city":{"url":"/leicester-city","title":"Leicester City","id":"leicester-city"},"liverpool":{"url":"/liverpool","title":"Liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"url":"/manchester-city","title":"Manchester City","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"url":"/manchester-united","title":"Manchester United","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"url":"/newcastle-united","title":"Newcastle United","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"url":"/southampton","title":"Southampton","id":"southampton"},"stoke-city":{"url":"/stoke-city","title":"Stoke City","id":"stoke-city"},"swansea-city":{"url":"/swansea-city","title":"Swansea City","id":"swansea-city"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"url":"/tottenham-hotspur","title":"Tottenham Hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"url":"/watford-fc","title":"Watford","id":"watford-fc"},"west-bromwich":{"url":"/west-bromwich","title":"West Bromwich Albion","id":"west-bromwich"},"west-ham-united":{"url":"/west-ham-united","title":"West Ham United","id":"west-ham-united"},"uefa-champions-league":{"url":"/uefa-champions-league","title":"Champions League","id":"uefa-champions-league","subLists":["ajax","fc-barcelona","bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","celtic","cska-moscow","dynamo-kiev","juventus","manchester-city","as-monaco-fc","napoli","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","tottenham-hotspur","sporting-portugal","victoria"],"subLinks":["uefa-champions-league","transfer-window","uefa-champions-league/archives"]},"ajax":{"url":"/ajax","title":"Ajax","id":"ajax"},"fc-barcelona":{"url":"/fc-barcelona","title":"Barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"bayern-munich":{"url":"/bayern-munich","title":"Bayern Munich","id":"bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"url":"/sl-benfica","title":"Benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"url":"/borussia-dortmund","title":"Borussia Dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"celtic":{"url":"/celtic","title":"Celtic","id":"celtic"},"cska-moscow":{"url":"/cska-moscow","title":"CSKA Moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"dynamo-kiev":{"url":"/dynamo-kiev","title":"Dynamo Kiev","id":"dynamo-kiev"},"juventus":{"url":"/juventus","title":"Juventus","id":"juventus"},"as-monaco-fc":{"url":"/as-monaco-fc","title":"Monaco","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"url":"/napoli","title":"Napoli","id":"napoli"},"psv-eindhoven":{"url":"/psv-eindhoven","title":"PSV Eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"url":"/real-madrid","title":"Real Madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"sporting-portugal":{"url":"/sporting-portugal","title":"Sporting Portugal","id":"sporting-portugal"},"victoria":{"url":"/victoria","title":"Viktoria","id":"victoria"},"serie-a":{"url":"/serie-a","title":"Serie A","id":"serie-a","subLists":["ac-milan","as-roma","atalanta","benevento-calcio","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","fc-crotone","fiorentina","genoa","verona","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","napoli","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"subLinks":["serie-a","transfer-window","serie-a/archives"]},"ac-milan":{"url":"/ac-milan","title":"AC Milan","id":"ac-milan"},"as-roma":{"url":"/as-roma","title":"AS Roma","id":"as-roma"},"atalanta":{"url":"/atalanta","title":"Atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"benevento-calcio":{"url":"/benevento-calcio","title":"Benevento","id":"benevento-calcio"},"bologna":{"url":"/bologna","title":"Bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"url":"/cagliari","title":"Cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"url":"/chievo-verona","title":"Chievo Verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"fc-crotone":{"url":"/fc-crotone","title":"Crotone","id":"fc-crotone"},"fiorentina":{"url":"/fiorentina","title":"Fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"genoa":{"url":"/genoa","title":"Genoa","id":"genoa"},"verona":{"url":"/verona","title":"Hellas Verona","id":"verona"},"inter-milan":{"url":"/inter-milan","title":"Inter Milan","id":"inter-milan"},"lazio":{"url":"/lazio","title":"Lazio","id":"lazio"},"sampdoria":{"url":"/sampdoria","title":"Sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"url":"/sassuolo","title":"Sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"url":"/spal-2013","title":"SPAL","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"url":"/torino","title":"Torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"url":"/udinese","title":"Udinese","id":"udinese"},"la-liga":{"url":"/la-liga","title":"La Liga","id":"la-liga","subLists":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","fc-barcelona","las-palmas-ud","cd-leganes","malaga-cf","rc-deportivo","rcd-espanyol","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"subLinks":["la-liga","transfer-window","la-liga/archives"]},"cd-alaves":{"url":"/cd-alaves","title":"Alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"url":"/athletic-club","title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","id":"athletic-club"},"atletico-madrid":{"url":"/atletico-madrid","title":"Atletico Madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"celta-da-vigo":{"url":"/celta-da-vigo","title":"Celta de Vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"url":"/eibar","title":"Eibar","id":"eibar"},"las-palmas-ud":{"url":"/las-palmas-ud","title":"Las Palmas","id":"las-palmas-ud"},"cd-leganes":{"url":"/cd-leganes","title":"Leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"malaga-cf":{"url":"/malaga-cf","title":"Malaga CF","id":"malaga-cf"},"rc-deportivo":{"url":"/rc-deportivo","title":"RC Deportivo","id":"rc-deportivo"},"rcd-espanyol":{"url":"/rcd-espanyol","title":"RCD Espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"real-betis":{"url":"/real-betis","title":"Real Betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"url":"/real-sociedad","title":"Real Sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"sevilla":{"url":"/sevilla","title":"Sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"valencia-cf":{"url":"/valencia-cf","title":"Valencia CF","id":"valencia-cf"},"villarreal-cf":{"url":"/villarreal-cf","title":"Villarreal CF","id":"villarreal-cf"},"mls":{"url":"/mls","title":"MLS","id":"mls","subLists":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","toronto-fc","sporting-kansas-city","portland-timbers","vancouver-whitecaps"],"subLinks":["mls","mls/archives"]},"atlanta-united-fc":{"url":"/atlanta-united-fc","title":"Atlanta United","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"url":"/chicago-fire","title":"Chicago Fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"url":"/colorado-rapids","title":"Colorado Rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"url":"/columbus-crew","title":"Columbus Crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"url":"/dc-united","title":"DC United","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"url":"/fc-dallas","title":"FC Dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"url":"/houston-dynamo","title":"Houston Dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"url":"/minnesota-united","title":"Minnesota United","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"url":"/montreal-impact","title":"Montreal Impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"url":"/new-england-revolution","title":"New England Revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"url":"/new-york-red-bulls","title":"New York Red Bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"url":"/new-york-city-fc","title":"NYCFC","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"url":"/orlando-city","title":"Orlando City","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"url":"/philadelphia-union","title":"Philadelphia Union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"real-salt-lake":{"url":"/real-salt-lake","title":"Real Salt Lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","title":"San Jose Earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","title":"Seattle Sounders","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"toronto-fc":{"url":"/toronto-fc","title":"Toronto FC","id":"toronto-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"url":"/sporting-kansas-city","title":"Sporting Kansas City","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"portland-timbers":{"url":"/portland-timbers","title":"Portland Timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"international-football":{"url":"/international-football","title":"International Football","id":"international-football","subLists":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","paraguay-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","scotland","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"subLinks":["international-football","international-football/archives"]},"albania-national-football":{"url":"/albania-national-football","title":"Albania","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"url":"/algeria-national-football","title":"Algeria","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"url":"/argentina","title":"Argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"url":"/austria","title":"Austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"url":"/australia-national-football","title":"Australia","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"url":"/belgium-national-football","title":"Belgium","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"url":"/brazilian-football","title":"Brazil","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"url":"/cameroon-national-football","title":"Cameroon","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"url":"/chile-national-football","title":"Chile","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"url":"/colombia-national-football","title":"Colombia","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"url":"/costa-rica-national-football","title":"Costa Rica","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"url":"/croatia-international-football","title":"Croatia","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"url":"/czech-republic-national-football","title":"Czech Republic","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"url":"/denmark-national-football","title":"Denmark","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"url":"/ecuador-national-football","title":"Ecuador","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"england":{"url":"/england","title":"England","id":"england"},"france":{"url":"/france","title":"France","id":"france"},"germany":{"url":"/germany","title":"Germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"url":"/ghana-national-football","title":"Ghana","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"url":"/greece-national-football","title":"Greece","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"url":"/honduras-national-football","title":"Honduras","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"url":"/hungary-national-football","title":"Hungary","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"url":"/iceland-national-football","title":"Iceland","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"url":"/iran-national-football","title":"Iran","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"url":"/ireland","title":"Ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"url":"/italy","title":"Italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","title":"Ivory Coast","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"url":"/japan-national-football","title":"Japan","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"url":"/mexico-national-football","title":"Mexico","id":"mexico-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"url":"/namibia-national-football","title":"Namibia","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"url":"/netherlands","title":"Netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"url":"/new-zealand-national-football","title":"New Zealand","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"url":"/nigeria-national-football","title":"Nigeria","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"url":"/north-korea-national-football","title":"North Korea","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"url":"/northern-ireland","title":"Northern Ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"url":"/norway-national-football","title":"Norway","id":"norway-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"url":"/paraguay-national-football","title":"Paraguay","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"poland":{"url":"/poland","title":"Poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"url":"/portugal-national-football","title":"Portugal","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"url":"/romania-national-football","title":"Romania","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"url":"/russia","title":"Russia","id":"russia"},"scotland":{"url":"/scotland","title":"Scotland","id":"scotland"},"serbia-national-football":{"url":"/serbia-national-football","title":"Serbia","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"url":"/slovakia-national-football","title":"Slovakia","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"url":"/slovenia-national-football","title":"Slovenia","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"url":"/south-africa-national-football","title":"South Africa","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"url":"/south-korea-national-football","title":"South Korea","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"url":"/spain","title":"Spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"url":"/sweden","title":"Sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"url":"/switzerland","title":"Switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"turkey-national-football":{"url":"/turkey-national-football","title":"Turkey","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"url":"/ukraine","title":"Ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"url":"/united-states","title":"United States","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"url":"/uruguay-national-football","title":"Uruguay","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"url":"/venezuela-national-football","title":"Venezuela","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"url":"/wales-national-football","title":"Wales","id":"wales-national-football"},"sports-odds":{"url":"/sports-odds","title":"Odds","id":"sports-odds"},"mlb":{"url":"/mlb","title":"MLB","id":"mlb","subLists":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"subLinks":["mlb","fantasy-baseball","mlb/teams","mlb/archives","mlb/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"al-east":{"title":"AL East","id":"al-east","subLists":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"]},"baltimore-orioles":{"url":"/baltimore-orioles","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"url":"/boston-red-sox","title":"Boston","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"url":"/new-york-yankees","title":"NY Yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"url":"/tampa-bay-rays","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"url":"/toronto-blue-jays","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"al-central":{"title":"AL Central","id":"al-central","subLists":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"]},"chicago-white-sox":{"url":"/chicago-white-sox","title":"Chi White Sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"url":"/cleveland-indians","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"url":"/detroit-tigers","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"url":"/kansas-city-royals","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"url":"/minnesota-twins","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-twins"},"al-west":{"title":"AL West","id":"al-west","subLists":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"]},"houston-astros":{"url":"/houston-astros","title":"Houston","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"url":"/los-angeles-angels","title":"LA Angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"url":"/oakland-athletics","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"url":"/seattle-mariners","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"url":"/texas-rangers","title":"Texas","id":"texas-rangers"},"nl-east":{"title":"NL East","id":"nl-east","subLists":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"]},"atlanta-braves":{"url":"/atlanta-braves","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"url":"/miami-marlins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"url":"/new-york-mets","title":"NY Mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"url":"/philadelphia-phillies","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"url":"/washington-nationals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-nationals"},"nl-central":{"title":"NL Central","id":"nl-central","subLists":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"]},"chicago-cubs":{"url":"/chicago-cubs","title":"Chi Cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"url":"/cincinnati-reds","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"url":"/milwaukee-brewers","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"url":"/st-louis-cardinals","title":"St Louis","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"nl-west":{"title":"NL West","id":"nl-west","subLists":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"]},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"url":"/colorado-rockies","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","title":"LA Dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"url":"/san-diego-padres","title":"San Diego","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"url":"/san-francisco-giants","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"mma":{"url":"/mma","title":"MMA","id":"mma","subLists":[],"subLinks":["mma","mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight","ufc/archives","mma/odds"]},"wwe":{"url":"/wwe","title":"WWE","id":"wwe","subLists":["pro-wrestling","tna-wrestling"],"subLinks":["wwe","wwe-summerslam","wwe/archives"]},"pro-wrestling":{"url":"/pro-wrestling","title":"More Wrestling","id":"pro-wrestling","subLists":["pro-wrestling","pro-wrestling/archives"]},"pro-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/pro-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pro-wrestling/archives"},"tna-wrestling":{"url":"/tna-wrestling","title":"TNA","id":"tna-wrestling","subLists":["tna-wrestling","tna-wrestling/archives"]},"tna-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/tna-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tna-wrestling/archives"},"boxing":{"url":"/boxing","title":"Boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"college-football":{"url":"/college-football","title":"CFB","id":"college-football","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"subLinks":["college-football","recruiting","college-football/teams","college-football/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"american-athletic-conference-football":{"url":"/american-athletic-conference-football","title":"AAC","id":"american-athletic-conference-football","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"url":"/uconn-football","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"url":"/east-carolina-football","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"url":"/houston-cougars-football","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-football","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"url":"/navy-football","title":"Navy","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"url":"/smu-mustangs-football","title":"SMU","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"url":"/temple-football","title":"Temple","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"url":"/tulane-football","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"url":"/tulsa-football","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"url":"/ucf-knights-football","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"url":"/acc-football","title":"ACC","id":"acc-football","subLists":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"subLinks":["acc-football","acc-football/archives"]},"boston-college-football":{"url":"/boston-college-football","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"url":"/clemson-football","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"url":"/duke-football","title":"Duke","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"url":"/florida-state-football","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"url":"/georgia-tech-football","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"url":"/unc-football","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"url":"/nc-state-football","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"url":"/pitt-football","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"url":"/syracuse-football","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"url":"/uva-football","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"url":"/virginia-tech-football","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"url":"/wake-forest-football","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"url":"/big-12-football","title":"Big 12","id":"big-12-football","subLists":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"subLinks":["big-12-football","big-12-football/archives"]},"baylor-football":{"url":"/baylor-football","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"url":"/iowa-state-football","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"url":"/kansas-state-football","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-football","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"url":"/tcu-football","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-football","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"url":"/texas-tech-football","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"url":"/wvu-football","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"url":"/big-10-football","title":"Big Ten","id":"big-10-football","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"subLinks":["big-10-football","big-10-football/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"url":"/michigan-state-football","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"url":"/northwestern-football","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"url":"/ohio-state-football","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"url":"/penn-state-football","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"url":"/purdue-football","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"url":"/rutgers-football","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"url":"/pac-12-football","title":"Pacific-12","id":"pac-12-football","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"subLinks":["pac-12-football","pac-10-football/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"url":"/arizona-state-football","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"url":"/cal-bears-football","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-football","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"url":"/oregon-state-football","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"url":"/stanford-football","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"url":"/ucla-football","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"url":"/usc-football","title":"USC","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"url":"/utah-utes-football","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"url":"/washington-huskies-football","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"url":"/washington-state-football","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"url":"/sec-football","title":"SEC","id":"sec-football","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"subLinks":["sec-football","sec-football/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"url":"/auburn-football","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"url":"/florida-gators-football","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"url":"/lsu-football","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"url":"/ole-miss-football","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"url":"/mississippi-state-football","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-football","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"url":"/south-carolina-football","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"url":"/texas-am-football","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"url":"/vanderbilt-football","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"url":"/independents-football","title":"Independents","id":"independents-football","subLists":["army-football","byu-football","notre-dame-football"],"subLinks":["independents-football","independents-football/archives"]},"army-football":{"url":"/army-football","title":"Army","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"url":"/byu-football","title":"Brigham Young","id":"byu-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"url":"/notre-dame-football","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-football"},"tennis":{"url":"/tennis","title":"Tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis","us-open-tennis","tennis/archives"]},"nascar":{"url":"/nascar","title":"NASCAR","id":"nascar"},"golf":{"url":"/golf","title":"Golf","id":"golf","subLinks":["golf","golf/archives"]},"nhl":{"url":"/nhl","title":"NHL","id":"nhl","subLists":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"subLinks":["nhl","nhl-draft","nhl/teams","nhl/archives","nhl/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nhl-atlantic":{"title":"NHL Atlantic","id":"nhl-atlantic","subLists":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"]},"boston-bruins":{"url":"/boston-bruins","title":"Boston","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"url":"/buffalo-sabres","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"url":"/detroit-red-wings","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"url":"/florida-panthers","title":"Florida","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"url":"/montreal-canadiens","title":"Montreal","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"url":"/ottawa-senators","title":"Ottawa","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"nhl-central":{"title":"NHL Central","id":"nhl-central","subLists":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"]},"chicago-blackhawks":{"url":"/chicago-blackhawks","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"url":"/colorado-avalanche","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"url":"/dallas-stars","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"url":"/minnesota-wild","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"url":"/nashville-predators","title":"Nashville","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"url":"/st-louis-blues","title":"St. Louis","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"url":"/winnipeg-jets","title":"Winnipeg","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"nhl-pacific":{"title":"NHL Pacific","id":"nhl-pacific","subLists":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"]},"anaheim-ducks":{"url":"/anaheim-ducks","title":"Anaheim","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"url":"/arizona-coyotes","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"url":"/calgary-flames","title":"Calgary","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"url":"/edmonton-oilers","title":"Edmonton","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"url":"/los-angeles-kings","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"url":"/san-jose-sharks","title":"San Jose","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"url":"/vancouver-canucks","title":"Vancouver","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"url":"/vegas-golden-knights","title":"Vegas","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"nhl-metropolitan":{"title":"NHL Metropolitan","id":"nhl-metropolitan","subLists":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"]},"carolina-hurricanes":{"url":"/carolina-hurricanes","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","title":"Columbus","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"url":"/new-jersey-devils","title":"New Jersey","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"url":"/new-york-islanders","title":"NY Islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"url":"/new-york-rangers","title":"NY Rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"url":"/philadelphia-flyers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"url":"/washington-capitals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"url":"/college-basketball","title":"CBB","id":"college-basketball","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-basketball","acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"subLinks":["college-basketball","college-basketball-recruiting","college-basketball/teams","college-basketball/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","womens-college-basketball"]},"american-athletic-conference-basketball":{"url":"/american-athletic-conference-basketball","title":"AAC","id":"american-athletic-conference-basketball","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","uconn-basketball","east-carolina-basketball","houston-cougars-basketball","memphis-tigers-basketball","south-florida-bulls-basketball","smu-basketball","temple-basketball","tulane-basketball","tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","ucf-basketball"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball"},"uconn-basketball":{"url":"/uconn-basketball","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-basketball"},"east-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/east-carolina-basketball","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-basketball"},"houston-cougars-basketball":{"url":"/houston-cougars-basketball","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-basketball"},"memphis-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-basketball","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-basketball"},"south-florida-bulls-basketball":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-basketball","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-basketball"},"smu-basketball":{"url":"/smu-basketball","title":"SMU","id":"smu-basketball"},"temple-basketball":{"url":"/temple-basketball","title":"Temple","id":"temple-basketball"},"tulane-basketball":{"url":"/tulane-basketball","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-basketball"},"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball":{"url":"/tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball"},"ucf-basketball":{"url":"/ucf-basketball","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"url":"/acc-basketball","title":"ACC","id":"acc-basketball","subLists":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"subLinks":["acc-basketball","acc-basketball/archives"]},"boston-college-basketball":{"url":"/boston-college-basketball","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"url":"/clemson-basketball","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"url":"/duke-basketball","title":"Duke","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"url":"/florida-state-basketball","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"url":"/unc-basketball","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"url":"/nc-state-basketball","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"url":"/notre-dame-basketball","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"url":"/pitt-basketball","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"url":"/syracuse-basketball","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"url":"/uva-basketball","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"url":"/wake-forest-basketball","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","title":"Atlantic 10","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball","subLists":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"subLinks":["atlantic-ten-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"]},"davidson-basketball":{"url":"/davidson-basketball","title":"Davidson","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"url":"/dayton-basketball","title":"Dayton","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"url":"/duquesne-basketball","title":"Duquesne","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"url":"/fordham-basketball","title":"Fordham","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"url":"/george-mason-basketball","title":"George Mason ","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"url":"/gw-basketball","title":"George Washington","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"url":"/la-salle-basketball","title":"La Salle","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"url":"/umass-basketball","title":"Massachusetts","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","title":"Rhode Island","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","title":"Richmond","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","title":"Saint Louis","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"url":"/st-josephs-basketball","title":"St. Joseph's","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","title":"St. Bonaventure","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","title":"Virginia Commonwealth","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"url":"/big-12-basketball","title":"Big 12","id":"big-12-basketball","subLists":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-12-basketball","big-12-basketball/archives"]},"baylor-basketball":{"url":"/baylor-basketball","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-state-basketball","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-state-basketball","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"url":"/tcu-basketball","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"url":"/texas-tech-basketball","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"url":"/wvu-basketball","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"url":"/big-east-basketball","title":"Big East","id":"big-east-basketball","subLists":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-east-basketball","big-east-basketball/archives"]},"butler-basketball":{"url":"/butler-basketball","title":"Butler","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"url":"/creighton-basketball","title":"Creighton","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"url":"/depaul-basketball","title":"DePaul","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"url":"/georgetown-basketball","title":"Georgetown","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"url":"/marquette-basketball","title":"Marquette","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"url":"/providence-friars-basketball","title":"Providence","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"url":"/seton-hall-basketball","title":"Seton Hall","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"url":"/st-johns-basketball","title":"St John's","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"url":"/villanova-basketball","title":"Villanova","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"url":"/xavier-basketball","title":"Xavier","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"url":"/big-10-basketball","title":"Big Ten","id":"big-10-basketball","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-10-basketball","big-10-basketball/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-state-basketball","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"url":"/northwestern-basketball","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"url":"/ohio-state-basketball","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"url":"/penn-state-basketball","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"url":"/purdue-basketball","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"url":"/rutgers-basketball","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"url":"/pac-12-basketball","title":"Pacific-12","id":"pac-12-basketball","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"subLinks":["pac-12-basketball","pac-10-basketball/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-state-basketball","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"url":"/cal-bears-basketball","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-state-basketball","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"url":"/stanford-basketball","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"url":"/ucla-basketball","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"url":"/usc-basketball","title":"USC","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"url":"/utah-utes-basketball","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"url":"/washington-state-basketball","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"url":"/sec-basketball","title":"SEC","id":"sec-basketball","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"subLinks":["sec-basketball","sec-basketball/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"url":"/auburn-basketball","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"url":"/florida-gators-basketball","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"url":"/lsu-basketball","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"url":"/ole-miss-basketball","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/south-carolina-basketball","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"url":"/texas-am-basketball","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"more":{"url":"/more","title":"More","id":"more","subLists":["more-sports"]},"more-sports":{"title":"More Sports","id":"more-sports","subLists":["little-league-world-series","college-baseball","united-states","f1","esports","united-states-womens-national-team","sports-odds"]},"little-league-world-series":{"url":"/little-league-world-series","title":"LLWS","id":"little-league-world-series"},"college-baseball":{"url":"/college-baseball","title":"College Baseball","id":"college-baseball"},"f1":{"url":"/f1","title":"Formula 1","id":"f1"},"esports":{"url":"/esports","title":"Gaming","id":"esports"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","title":"USWNT","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"trending":{"url":"/trending","title":"Trending","id":"trending"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","title":"Mag","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"},"mobile":{"url":"/mobile","title":"Get The App","id":"mobile"}},"lists":{"nfl":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"afc-east":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"],"afc-north":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"],"afc-south":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"],"afc-west":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"],"nfc-east":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"],"nfc-north":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"],"nfc-south":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"],"nfc-west":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"],"nba":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"atlantic":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"],"central":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"],"northwest":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"],"pacific":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"],"southeast":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"],"southwest":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"],"world-football":["epl","uefa-champions-league","serie-a","la-liga","mls","international-football","sports-odds"],"epl":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","huddersfield-town","leicester-city","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","stoke-city","swansea-city","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-bromwich","west-ham-united"],"uefa-champions-league":["ajax","fc-barcelona","bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","celtic","cska-moscow","dynamo-kiev","juventus","manchester-city","as-monaco-fc","napoli","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","tottenham-hotspur","sporting-portugal","victoria"],"serie-a":["ac-milan","as-roma","atalanta","benevento-calcio","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","fc-crotone","fiorentina","genoa","verona","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","napoli","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"la-liga":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","fc-barcelona","las-palmas-ud","cd-leganes","malaga-cf","rc-deportivo","rcd-espanyol","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"mls":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","toronto-fc","sporting-kansas-city","portland-timbers","vancouver-whitecaps"],"international-football":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","paraguay-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","scotland","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"mlb":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"al-east":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"],"al-central":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"],"al-west":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"],"nl-east":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"],"nl-central":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"],"nl-west":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"],"mma":[],"wwe":["pro-wrestling","tna-wrestling"],"pro-wrestling":["pro-wrestling","pro-wrestling/archives"],"tna-wrestling":["tna-wrestling","tna-wrestling/archives"],"boxing":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"],"college-football":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"american-athletic-conference-football":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"],"acc-football":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"big-12-football":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"big-10-football":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"pac-12-football":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"sec-football":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"independents-football":["army-football","byu-football","notre-dame-football"],"tennis":["tennis","us-open-tennis","tennis/archives"],"golf":["golf","golf/archives"],"nhl":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"nhl-atlantic":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"],"nhl-central":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"],"nhl-pacific":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"],"nhl-metropolitan":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"],"college-basketball":["american-athletic-conference-basketball","acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"american-athletic-conference-basketball":["cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","uconn-basketball","east-carolina-basketball","houston-cougars-basketball","memphis-tigers-basketball","south-florida-bulls-basketball","smu-basketball","temple-basketball","tulane-basketball","tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","ucf-basketball"],"acc-basketball":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"atlantic-ten-basketball":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"big-12-basketball":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"big-east-basketball":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"big-10-basketball":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"pac-12-basketball":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"sec-basketball":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"more":["more-sports"],"more-sports":["little-league-world-series","college-baseball","united-states","f1","esports","united-states-womens-national-team","sports-odds"],"topLevelLinks":["nfl","nba","world-football","mlb","mma","wwe","boxing","college-football","tennis","nascar","golf","nhl","college-basketball","more"],"leagueLinks":["nfl","nba","world-football","mlb","mma","wwe","boxing","college-football","tennis","nascar","golf","nhl","college-basketball","more"],"nonLeagueLinks":["trending","http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","mobile"],"dropdownStack":[],"leagueOverflow":[]},"links":{"nfl":{"url":"/nfl","title":"Home","id":"nfl"},"fantasy-football":{"url":"/fantasy-football","title":"Fantasy","id":"fantasy-football"},"nfl/teams":{"url":"/nfl/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nfl/teams"},"nfl-draft":{"url":"/nfl-draft","title":"Draft","id":"nfl-draft"},"nfl/archives":{"url":"/nfl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nfl/archives"},"nfl/odds":{"url":"/nfl/odds","title":"Odds","id":"nfl/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"buffalo-bills":{"url":"/buffalo-bills","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"url":"/miami-dolphins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"url":"/new-england-patriots","title":"New England","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"url":"/new-york-jets","title":"NY Jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"baltimore-ravens":{"url":"/baltimore-ravens","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"url":"/cincinnati-bengals","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"url":"/cleveland-browns","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"houston-texans":{"url":"/houston-texans","title":"Houston","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"url":"/indianapolis-colts","title":"Indianapolis","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","title":"Jacksonville","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"url":"/tennessee-titans","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-titans"},"denver-broncos":{"url":"/denver-broncos","title":"Denver","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"url":"/los-angeles-chargers","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"url":"/oakland-raiders","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-raiders"},"dallas-cowboys":{"url":"/dallas-cowboys","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"url":"/new-york-giants","title":"NY Giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"url":"/philadelphia-eagles","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"url":"/washington-redskins","title":"Washington","id":"washington-redskins"},"chicago-bears":{"url":"/chicago-bears","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"url":"/detroit-lions","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"url":"/green-bay-packers","title":"Green Bay","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"url":"/minnesota-vikings","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"atlanta-falcons":{"url":"/atlanta-falcons","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"url":"/carolina-panthers","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"url":"/new-orleans-saints","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"arizona-cardinals":{"url":"/arizona-cardinals","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"url":"/los-angeles-rams","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"url":"/san-francisco-49ers","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"url":"/seattle-seahawks","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"nba":{"url":"/nba","title":"Home","id":"nba"},"fantasy-basketball":{"url":"/fantasy-basketball","title":"Fantasy","id":"fantasy-basketball"},"nba/teams":{"url":"/nba/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nba/teams"},"nba-draft":{"url":"/nba-draft","title":"Draft","id":"nba-draft"},"wnba":{"url":"/wnba","title":"WNBA","id":"wnba"},"nba/archives":{"url":"/nba/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nba/archives"},"nba/odds":{"url":"/nba/odds","title":"Odds","id":"nba/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-celtics":{"url":"/boston-celtics","title":"Boston","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"url":"/brooklyn-nets","title":"Brooklyn","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"url":"/new-york-knicks","title":"New York","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"url":"/philadelphia-76ers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"url":"/toronto-raptors","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-raptors"},"chicago-bulls":{"url":"/chicago-bulls","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"url":"/detroit-pistons","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"url":"/indiana-pacers","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"url":"/milwaukee-bucks","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"denver-nuggets":{"url":"/denver-nuggets","title":"Denver","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","title":"Oklahoma City","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"url":"/portland-trail-blazers","title":"Portland","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"url":"/utah-jazz","title":"Utah","id":"utah-jazz"},"golden-state-warriors":{"url":"/golden-state-warriors","title":"Golden St","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"url":"/los-angeles-clippers","title":"LA Clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"url":"/los-angeles-lakers","title":"LA Lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"url":"/phoenix-suns","title":"Phoenix","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"url":"/sacramento-kings","title":"Sacramento","id":"sacramento-kings"},"atlanta-hawks":{"url":"/atlanta-hawks","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"url":"/charlotte-hornets","title":"Charlotte","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"url":"/miami-heat","title":"Miami","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"url":"/orlando-magic","title":"Orlando","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"url":"/washington-wizards","title":"Washington","id":"washington-wizards"},"dallas-mavericks":{"url":"/dallas-mavericks","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"url":"/houston-rockets","title":"Houston","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"url":"/memphis-grizzlies","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"url":"/san-antonio-spurs","title":"San Antonio","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"url":"/world-football","title":"Home","id":"world-football"},"world-football/archives":{"url":"/world-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"world-football/archives"},"epl":{"url":"/epl","title":"Premier League Home","id":"epl"},"transfer-window":{"url":"/transfer-window","title":"Transfers","id":"transfer-window"},"epl/archives":{"url":"/epl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"epl/archives"},"arsenal":{"url":"/arsenal","title":"Arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"url":"/bournemouth","title":"Bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"url":"/brighton-hove-albion","title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"url":"/burnley","title":"Burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"url":"/chelsea","title":"Chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"url":"/crystal-palace","title":"Crystal Palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"url":"/everton","title":"Everton","id":"everton"},"huddersfield-town":{"url":"/huddersfield-town","title":"Huddersfield Town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city":{"url":"/leicester-city","title":"Leicester City","id":"leicester-city"},"liverpool":{"url":"/liverpool","title":"Liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"url":"/manchester-city","title":"Manchester City","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"url":"/manchester-united","title":"Manchester United","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"url":"/newcastle-united","title":"Newcastle United","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"url":"/southampton","title":"Southampton","id":"southampton"},"stoke-city":{"url":"/stoke-city","title":"Stoke City","id":"stoke-city"},"swansea-city":{"url":"/swansea-city","title":"Swansea City","id":"swansea-city"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"url":"/tottenham-hotspur","title":"Tottenham Hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"url":"/watford-fc","title":"Watford","id":"watford-fc"},"west-bromwich":{"url":"/west-bromwich","title":"West Bromwich Albion","id":"west-bromwich"},"west-ham-united":{"url":"/west-ham-united","title":"West Ham United","id":"west-ham-united"},"uefa-champions-league":{"url":"/uefa-champions-league","title":"Champions League Home","id":"uefa-champions-league"},"uefa-champions-league/archives":{"url":"/uefa-champions-league/archives","title":"Archives","id":"uefa-champions-league/archives"},"ajax":{"url":"/ajax","title":"Ajax","id":"ajax"},"fc-barcelona":{"url":"/fc-barcelona","title":"Barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"bayern-munich":{"url":"/bayern-munich","title":"Bayern Munich","id":"bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"url":"/sl-benfica","title":"Benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"url":"/borussia-dortmund","title":"Borussia Dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"celtic":{"url":"/celtic","title":"Celtic","id":"celtic"},"cska-moscow":{"url":"/cska-moscow","title":"CSKA Moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"dynamo-kiev":{"url":"/dynamo-kiev","title":"Dynamo Kiev","id":"dynamo-kiev"},"juventus":{"url":"/juventus","title":"Juventus","id":"juventus"},"as-monaco-fc":{"url":"/as-monaco-fc","title":"Monaco","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"url":"/napoli","title":"Napoli","id":"napoli"},"psv-eindhoven":{"url":"/psv-eindhoven","title":"PSV Eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"url":"/real-madrid","title":"Real Madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"sporting-portugal":{"url":"/sporting-portugal","title":"Sporting Portugal","id":"sporting-portugal"},"victoria":{"url":"/victoria","title":"Viktoria","id":"victoria"},"serie-a":{"url":"/serie-a","title":"Serie A Home","id":"serie-a"},"serie-a/archives":{"url":"/serie-a/archives","title":"Archives","id":"serie-a/archives"},"ac-milan":{"url":"/ac-milan","title":"AC Milan","id":"ac-milan"},"as-roma":{"url":"/as-roma","title":"AS Roma","id":"as-roma"},"atalanta":{"url":"/atalanta","title":"Atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"benevento-calcio":{"url":"/benevento-calcio","title":"Benevento","id":"benevento-calcio"},"bologna":{"url":"/bologna","title":"Bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"url":"/cagliari","title":"Cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"url":"/chievo-verona","title":"Chievo Verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"fc-crotone":{"url":"/fc-crotone","title":"Crotone","id":"fc-crotone"},"fiorentina":{"url":"/fiorentina","title":"Fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"genoa":{"url":"/genoa","title":"Genoa","id":"genoa"},"verona":{"url":"/verona","title":"Hellas Verona","id":"verona"},"inter-milan":{"url":"/inter-milan","title":"Inter Milan","id":"inter-milan"},"lazio":{"url":"/lazio","title":"Lazio","id":"lazio"},"sampdoria":{"url":"/sampdoria","title":"Sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"url":"/sassuolo","title":"Sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"url":"/spal-2013","title":"SPAL","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"url":"/torino","title":"Torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"url":"/udinese","title":"Udinese","id":"udinese"},"la-liga":{"url":"/la-liga","title":"La Liga Home","id":"la-liga"},"la-liga/archives":{"url":"/la-liga/archives","title":"Archives","id":"la-liga/archives"},"cd-alaves":{"url":"/cd-alaves","title":"Alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"url":"/athletic-club","title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","id":"athletic-club"},"atletico-madrid":{"url":"/atletico-madrid","title":"Atletico Madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"celta-da-vigo":{"url":"/celta-da-vigo","title":"Celta de Vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"url":"/eibar","title":"Eibar","id":"eibar"},"las-palmas-ud":{"url":"/las-palmas-ud","title":"Las Palmas","id":"las-palmas-ud"},"cd-leganes":{"url":"/cd-leganes","title":"Leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"malaga-cf":{"url":"/malaga-cf","title":"Malaga CF","id":"malaga-cf"},"rc-deportivo":{"url":"/rc-deportivo","title":"RC Deportivo","id":"rc-deportivo"},"rcd-espanyol":{"url":"/rcd-espanyol","title":"RCD Espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"real-betis":{"url":"/real-betis","title":"Real Betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"url":"/real-sociedad","title":"Real Sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"sevilla":{"url":"/sevilla","title":"Sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"valencia-cf":{"url":"/valencia-cf","title":"Valencia CF","id":"valencia-cf"},"villarreal-cf":{"url":"/villarreal-cf","title":"Villarreal CF","id":"villarreal-cf"},"mls":{"url":"/mls","title":"MLS Home","id":"mls"},"mls/archives":{"url":"/mls/archives","title":"Archives","id":"mls/archives"},"atlanta-united-fc":{"url":"/atlanta-united-fc","title":"Atlanta United","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"url":"/chicago-fire","title":"Chicago Fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"url":"/colorado-rapids","title":"Colorado Rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"url":"/columbus-crew","title":"Columbus Crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"url":"/dc-united","title":"DC United","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"url":"/fc-dallas","title":"FC Dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"url":"/houston-dynamo","title":"Houston Dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"url":"/minnesota-united","title":"Minnesota United","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"url":"/montreal-impact","title":"Montreal Impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"url":"/new-england-revolution","title":"New England Revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"url":"/new-york-red-bulls","title":"New York Red Bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"url":"/new-york-city-fc","title":"NYCFC","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"url":"/orlando-city","title":"Orlando City","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"url":"/philadelphia-union","title":"Philadelphia Union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"real-salt-lake":{"url":"/real-salt-lake","title":"Real Salt Lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","title":"San Jose Earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","title":"Seattle Sounders","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"toronto-fc":{"url":"/toronto-fc","title":"Toronto FC","id":"toronto-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"url":"/sporting-kansas-city","title":"Sporting Kansas City","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"portland-timbers":{"url":"/portland-timbers","title":"Portland Timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"international-football":{"url":"/international-football","title":"International Football Home","id":"international-football"},"international-football/archives":{"url":"/international-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"international-football/archives"},"albania-national-football":{"url":"/albania-national-football","title":"Albania","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"url":"/algeria-national-football","title":"Algeria","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"url":"/argentina","title":"Argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"url":"/austria","title":"Austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"url":"/australia-national-football","title":"Australia","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"url":"/belgium-national-football","title":"Belgium","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"url":"/brazilian-football","title":"Brazil","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"url":"/cameroon-national-football","title":"Cameroon","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"url":"/chile-national-football","title":"Chile","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"url":"/colombia-national-football","title":"Colombia","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"url":"/costa-rica-national-football","title":"Costa Rica","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"url":"/croatia-international-football","title":"Croatia","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"url":"/czech-republic-national-football","title":"Czech Republic","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"url":"/denmark-national-football","title":"Denmark","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"url":"/ecuador-national-football","title":"Ecuador","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"england":{"url":"/england","title":"England","id":"england"},"france":{"url":"/france","title":"France","id":"france"},"germany":{"url":"/germany","title":"Germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"url":"/ghana-national-football","title":"Ghana","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"url":"/greece-national-football","title":"Greece","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"url":"/honduras-national-football","title":"Honduras","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"url":"/hungary-national-football","title":"Hungary","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"url":"/iceland-national-football","title":"Iceland","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"url":"/iran-national-football","title":"Iran","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"url":"/ireland","title":"Ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"url":"/italy","title":"Italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","title":"Ivory Coast","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"url":"/japan-national-football","title":"Japan","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"url":"/mexico-national-football","title":"Mexico","id":"mexico-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"url":"/namibia-national-football","title":"Namibia","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"url":"/netherlands","title":"Netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"url":"/new-zealand-national-football","title":"New Zealand","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"url":"/nigeria-national-football","title":"Nigeria","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"url":"/north-korea-national-football","title":"North Korea","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"url":"/northern-ireland","title":"Northern Ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"url":"/norway-national-football","title":"Norway","id":"norway-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"url":"/paraguay-national-football","title":"Paraguay","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"poland":{"url":"/poland","title":"Poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"url":"/portugal-national-football","title":"Portugal","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"url":"/romania-national-football","title":"Romania","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"url":"/russia","title":"Russia","id":"russia"},"scotland":{"url":"/scotland","title":"Scotland","id":"scotland"},"serbia-national-football":{"url":"/serbia-national-football","title":"Serbia","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"url":"/slovakia-national-football","title":"Slovakia","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"url":"/slovenia-national-football","title":"Slovenia","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"url":"/south-africa-national-football","title":"South Africa","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"url":"/south-korea-national-football","title":"South Korea","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"url":"/spain","title":"Spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"url":"/sweden","title":"Sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"url":"/switzerland","title":"Switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"turkey-national-football":{"url":"/turkey-national-football","title":"Turkey","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"url":"/ukraine","title":"Ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"url":"/united-states","title":"United States","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"url":"/uruguay-national-football","title":"Uruguay","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"url":"/venezuela-national-football","title":"Venezuela","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"url":"/wales-national-football","title":"Wales","id":"wales-national-football"},"sports-odds":{"url":"/sports-odds","title":"Odds","id":"sports-odds"},"mlb":{"url":"/mlb","title":"Home","id":"mlb"},"fantasy-baseball":{"url":"/fantasy-baseball","title":"Fantasy","id":"fantasy-baseball"},"mlb/teams":{"url":"/mlb/teams","title":"Teams","id":"mlb/teams"},"mlb/archives":{"url":"/mlb/archives","title":"Archives","id":"mlb/archives"},"mlb/odds":{"url":"/mlb/odds","title":"Odds","id":"mlb/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"baltimore-orioles":{"url":"/baltimore-orioles","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"url":"/boston-red-sox","title":"Boston","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"url":"/new-york-yankees","title":"NY Yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"url":"/tampa-bay-rays","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"url":"/toronto-blue-jays","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"chicago-white-sox":{"url":"/chicago-white-sox","title":"Chi White Sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"url":"/cleveland-indians","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"url":"/detroit-tigers","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"url":"/kansas-city-royals","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"url":"/minnesota-twins","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-twins"},"houston-astros":{"url":"/houston-astros","title":"Houston","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"url":"/los-angeles-angels","title":"LA Angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"url":"/oakland-athletics","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"url":"/seattle-mariners","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"url":"/texas-rangers","title":"Texas","id":"texas-rangers"},"atlanta-braves":{"url":"/atlanta-braves","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"url":"/miami-marlins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"url":"/new-york-mets","title":"NY Mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"url":"/philadelphia-phillies","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"url":"/washington-nationals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-nationals"},"chicago-cubs":{"url":"/chicago-cubs","title":"Chi Cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"url":"/cincinnati-reds","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"url":"/milwaukee-brewers","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"url":"/st-louis-cardinals","title":"St Louis","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"url":"/colorado-rockies","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","title":"LA Dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"url":"/san-diego-padres","title":"San Diego","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"url":"/san-francisco-giants","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"mma":{"url":"/mma","title":"Home","id":"mma"},"mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight":{"url":"/mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight","title":"Mayweather vs McGregor","id":"mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight"},"ufc/archives":{"url":"/ufc/archives","title":"Archives","id":"ufc/archives"},"mma/odds":{"url":"/mma/odds","title":"Odds","id":"mma/odds"},"wwe":{"url":"/wwe","title":"Home","id":"wwe"},"wwe-summerslam":{"url":"/wwe-summerslam","title":"SummerSlam","id":"wwe-summerslam"},"wwe/archives":{"url":"/wwe/archives","title":"Archives","id":"wwe/archives"},"pro-wrestling":{"url":"/pro-wrestling","title":"Wrestling Home","id":"pro-wrestling"},"pro-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/pro-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pro-wrestling/archives"},"tna-wrestling":{"url":"/tna-wrestling","title":"TNA Home","id":"tna-wrestling"},"tna-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/tna-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tna-wrestling/archives"},"boxing":{"url":"/boxing","title":"Boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"boxing/archives":{"url":"/boxing/archives","title":"Archives","id":"boxing/archives"},"boxing/odds":{"url":"/boxing/odds","title":"Odds","id":"boxing/odds"},"college-football":{"url":"/college-football","title":"Home","id":"college-football"},"recruiting":{"url":"/recruiting","title":"Recruiting","id":"recruiting"},"college-football/teams":{"url":"/college-football/teams","title":"Teams","id":"college-football/teams"},"college-football/archives":{"url":"/college-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"college-football/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"url":"/uconn-football","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"url":"/east-carolina-football","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"url":"/houston-cougars-football","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-football","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"url":"/navy-football","title":"Navy","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"url":"/smu-mustangs-football","title":"SMU","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"url":"/temple-football","title":"Temple","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"url":"/tulane-football","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"url":"/tulsa-football","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"url":"/ucf-knights-football","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"url":"/acc-football","title":"ACC Home","id":"acc-football"},"acc-football/archives":{"url":"/acc-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"acc-football/archives"},"boston-college-football":{"url":"/boston-college-football","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"url":"/clemson-football","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"url":"/duke-football","title":"Duke","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"url":"/florida-state-football","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"url":"/georgia-tech-football","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"url":"/unc-football","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"url":"/nc-state-football","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"url":"/pitt-football","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"url":"/syracuse-football","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"url":"/uva-football","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"url":"/virginia-tech-football","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"url":"/wake-forest-football","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"url":"/big-12-football","title":"Big 12 Home","id":"big-12-football"},"big-12-football/archives":{"url":"/big-12-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-12-football/archives"},"baylor-football":{"url":"/baylor-football","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"url":"/iowa-state-football","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"url":"/kansas-state-football","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-football","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"url":"/tcu-football","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-football","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"url":"/texas-tech-football","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"url":"/wvu-football","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"url":"/big-10-football","title":"Big Ten Home","id":"big-10-football"},"big-10-football/archives":{"url":"/big-10-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-10-football/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"url":"/michigan-state-football","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"url":"/northwestern-football","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"url":"/ohio-state-football","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"url":"/penn-state-football","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"url":"/purdue-football","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"url":"/rutgers-football","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"url":"/pac-12-football","title":"Pac-12 Home","id":"pac-12-football"},"pac-10-football/archives":{"url":"/pac-10-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pac-10-football/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"url":"/arizona-state-football","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"url":"/cal-bears-football","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-football","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"url":"/oregon-state-football","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"url":"/stanford-football","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"url":"/ucla-football","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"url":"/usc-football","title":"USC","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"url":"/utah-utes-football","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"url":"/washington-huskies-football","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"url":"/washington-state-football","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"url":"/sec-football","title":"SEC Home","id":"sec-football"},"sec-football/archives":{"url":"/sec-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"sec-football/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"url":"/auburn-football","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"url":"/florida-gators-football","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"url":"/lsu-football","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"url":"/ole-miss-football","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"url":"/mississippi-state-football","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-football","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"url":"/south-carolina-football","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"url":"/texas-am-football","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"url":"/vanderbilt-football","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"url":"/independents-football","title":"Independents Home","id":"independents-football"},"independents-football/archives":{"url":"/independents-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"independents-football/archives"},"army-football":{"url":"/army-football","title":"Army","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"url":"/byu-football","title":"Brigham Young","id":"byu-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"url":"/notre-dame-football","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-football"},"tennis":{"url":"/tennis","title":"Tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis","us-open-tennis","tennis/archives"]},"us-open-tennis":{"url":"/us-open-tennis","title":"US Open","id":"us-open-tennis"},"tennis/archives":{"url":"/tennis/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tennis/archives"},"nascar":{"url":"/nascar","title":"NASCAR","id":"nascar"},"golf":{"url":"/golf","title":"Golf","id":"golf","subLinks":["golf","golf/archives"]},"golf/archives":{"url":"/golf/archives","title":"Archives","id":"golf/archives"},"nhl":{"url":"/nhl","title":"Home","id":"nhl"},"nhl-draft":{"url":"/nhl-draft","title":"Draft","id":"nhl-draft"},"nhl/teams":{"url":"/nhl/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nhl/teams"},"nhl/archives":{"url":"/nhl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nhl/archives"},"nhl/odds":{"url":"/nhl/odds","title":"Odds","id":"nhl/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-bruins":{"url":"/boston-bruins","title":"Boston","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"url":"/buffalo-sabres","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"url":"/detroit-red-wings","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"url":"/florida-panthers","title":"Florida","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"url":"/montreal-canadiens","title":"Montreal","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"url":"/ottawa-senators","title":"Ottawa","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"chicago-blackhawks":{"url":"/chicago-blackhawks","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"url":"/colorado-avalanche","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"url":"/dallas-stars","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"url":"/minnesota-wild","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"url":"/nashville-predators","title":"Nashville","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"url":"/st-louis-blues","title":"St. Louis","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"url":"/winnipeg-jets","title":"Winnipeg","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"anaheim-ducks":{"url":"/anaheim-ducks","title":"Anaheim","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"url":"/arizona-coyotes","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"url":"/calgary-flames","title":"Calgary","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"url":"/edmonton-oilers","title":"Edmonton","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"url":"/los-angeles-kings","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"url":"/san-jose-sharks","title":"San Jose","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"url":"/vancouver-canucks","title":"Vancouver","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"url":"/vegas-golden-knights","title":"Vegas","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"carolina-hurricanes":{"url":"/carolina-hurricanes","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","title":"Columbus","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"url":"/new-jersey-devils","title":"New Jersey","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"url":"/new-york-islanders","title":"NY Islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"url":"/new-york-rangers","title":"NY Rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"url":"/philadelphia-flyers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"url":"/washington-capitals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"url":"/college-basketball","title":"Home","id":"college-basketball"},"college-basketball-recruiting":{"url":"/college-basketball-recruiting","title":"Recruiting","id":"college-basketball-recruiting"},"college-basketball/teams":{"url":"/college-basketball/teams","title":"Teams","id":"college-basketball/teams"},"college-basketball/archives":{"url":"/college-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"college-basketball/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Buy Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"womens-college-basketball":{"url":"/womens-college-basketball","title":"Women's CBB","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball"},"uconn-basketball":{"url":"/uconn-basketball","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-basketball"},"east-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/east-carolina-basketball","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-basketball"},"houston-cougars-basketball":{"url":"/houston-cougars-basketball","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-basketball"},"memphis-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-basketball","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-basketball"},"south-florida-bulls-basketball":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-basketball","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-basketball"},"smu-basketball":{"url":"/smu-basketball","title":"SMU","id":"smu-basketball"},"temple-basketball":{"url":"/temple-basketball","title":"Temple","id":"temple-basketball"},"tulane-basketball":{"url":"/tulane-basketball","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-basketball"},"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball":{"url":"/tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball"},"ucf-basketball":{"url":"/ucf-basketball","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"url":"/acc-basketball","title":"ACC Home","id":"acc-basketball"},"acc-basketball/archives":{"url":"/acc-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"acc-basketball/archives"},"boston-college-basketball":{"url":"/boston-college-basketball","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"url":"/clemson-basketball","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"url":"/duke-basketball","title":"Duke","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"url":"/florida-state-basketball","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"url":"/unc-basketball","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"url":"/nc-state-basketball","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"url":"/notre-dame-basketball","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"url":"/pitt-basketball","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"url":"/syracuse-basketball","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"url":"/uva-basketball","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"url":"/wake-forest-basketball","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","title":"Atlantic 10 Home","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"},"davidson-basketball":{"url":"/davidson-basketball","title":"Davidson","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"url":"/dayton-basketball","title":"Dayton","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"url":"/duquesne-basketball","title":"Duquesne","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"url":"/fordham-basketball","title":"Fordham","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"url":"/george-mason-basketball","title":"George Mason ","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"url":"/gw-basketball","title":"George Washington","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"url":"/la-salle-basketball","title":"La Salle","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"url":"/umass-basketball","title":"Massachusetts","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","title":"Rhode Island","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","title":"Richmond","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","title":"Saint Louis","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"url":"/st-josephs-basketball","title":"St. Joseph's","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","title":"St. Bonaventure","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","title":"Virginia Commonwealth","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"url":"/big-12-basketball","title":"Big 12 Home","id":"big-12-basketball"},"big-12-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-12-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-12-basketball/archives"},"baylor-basketball":{"url":"/baylor-basketball","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-state-basketball","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-state-basketball","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"url":"/tcu-basketball","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"url":"/texas-tech-basketball","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"url":"/wvu-basketball","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"url":"/big-east-basketball","title":"Big East Home","id":"big-east-basketball"},"big-east-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-east-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-east-basketball/archives"},"butler-basketball":{"url":"/butler-basketball","title":"Butler","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"url":"/creighton-basketball","title":"Creighton","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"url":"/depaul-basketball","title":"DePaul","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"url":"/georgetown-basketball","title":"Georgetown","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"url":"/marquette-basketball","title":"Marquette","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"url":"/providence-friars-basketball","title":"Providence","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"url":"/seton-hall-basketball","title":"Seton Hall","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"url":"/st-johns-basketball","title":"St John's","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"url":"/villanova-basketball","title":"Villanova","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"url":"/xavier-basketball","title":"Xavier","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"url":"/big-10-basketball","title":"Big Ten Home","id":"big-10-basketball"},"big-10-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-10-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-10-basketball/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-state-basketball","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"url":"/northwestern-basketball","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"url":"/ohio-state-basketball","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"url":"/penn-state-basketball","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"url":"/purdue-basketball","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"url":"/rutgers-basketball","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"url":"/pac-12-basketball","title":"Pacific-12 Home","id":"pac-12-basketball"},"pac-10-basketball/archives":{"url":"/pac-10-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pac-10-basketball/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-state-basketball","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"url":"/cal-bears-basketball","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-state-basketball","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"url":"/stanford-basketball","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"url":"/ucla-basketball","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"url":"/usc-basketball","title":"USC","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"url":"/utah-utes-basketball","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"url":"/washington-state-basketball","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"url":"/sec-basketball","title":"SEC Home","id":"sec-basketball"},"sec-basketball/archives":{"url":"/sec-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"sec-basketball/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"url":"/auburn-basketball","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"url":"/florida-gators-basketball","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"url":"/lsu-basketball","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"url":"/ole-miss-basketball","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/south-carolina-basketball","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"url":"/texas-am-basketball","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"little-league-world-series":{"url":"/little-league-world-series","title":"LLWS","id":"little-league-world-series"},"college-baseball":{"url":"/college-baseball","title":"College Baseball","id":"college-baseball"},"f1":{"url":"/f1","title":"Formula 1","id":"f1"},"esports":{"url":"/esports","title":"Gaming","id":"esports"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","title":"USWNT","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"trending":{"url":"/trending","title":"Trending","id":"trending"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","title":"Mag","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"},"mobile":{"url":"/mobile","title":"Get The App","id":"mobile"}}},"notification":{"cookie_notice":false,"privacy_notice":false,"smart_banner":false,"mobile_interstitial":false},"page":{"cnn":false,"embedded":false,"force_promo":false,"fromCNNApp":false,"fromNonCNNPartner":false,"layout":"default","social":"false","tsm":0,"tst":0,"type":"article","id":"2729040","article":2729040,"buzz":"top10","division":"La_Liga","event":"Transfer_News","fantasy":"none","gp_flag":"","league":"World_Football","render_strategy":"article","site":"World_Football","tag_id":240,"tags":"Soccer,World_Football,La_Liga,FC_Barcelona,Breaking_News,Transfer_News,Ángel_Di_María,Aram_Muradyan,Edgar_Movsisyan,Serge_Deblé,Christian_Ramsebner","team":"FC_Barcelona","writer":"Matt Jones","zone":"article"},"playlists":{},"promo":{},"schedules":{"selectedTeam":"2729040"},"scores":{"order":[],"sports":{},"games":{}},"search":{"results":[]},"sections":{},"stub":{},"tags":{"soccer":{"unique_name":"soccer","type":"Sport","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":15,"site":null,"short_name":"Soccer","logo":"soccer.png","links":{"parent":null,"children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/american-soccer,united-states-womens-national-team,andrew-robinson,gus-poyet,futebol,futebol-do-mundo,ei-br-summit,world-football.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/soccer.json","display_name":"Soccer","color2":null,"color1":null},"world-football":{"unique_name":"world-football","type":"League","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":20,"site":"World_Football","short_name":"Soccer","logo":"world_football.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/soccer.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/international-football,portuguese-liga,uefa-cup,fifa-world-cup,scottish-premier-league,eredivisie,league-one,indian-league,other-world-football,womens-professional-soccer,primera-division-argentina,retired-football,north-american-soccer-league,superleague-greece,segunda-division,other-uk-football,other-spainish-football,other-italian-football,other-german-football,league-two,transfer-deadline,2014-uefa-champions-league-final,2014-uefa-cup-final,2014-15-uefa-champions-league,2014-africa-cup-of-nations,2014-fa-cup-final,2014-fifa-world-cup-final,copa-del-rey,coppa-italia,dfb-pokal,friendlies,serbia-national-football,2015-fa-cup-final,2015-uefa-champions-league-final,2015-uefa-cup-final,201516-uefa-champions-league,2015-africa-cup-of-nations,cupleague,pro-league,pro-league,canadian-soccer-league,canadian-soccer-league,dfb-pokal,superligaen,coupe-de-france,coupe-de-la-ligue,premier-division,primera-division,primeira-liga,primeira-liga,premiership,allsvenskan,super-lig,international-champions-cup,gold-cup-2015,ukrainian-premier-league,fc-torpedo-moscow,dorchester-town,fc-astana,world-football-highlights,fk-red-star-belgrade,a-lyga,albanian-superliga,armenian-premier-league,austrian-football-bundesliga,azerbaijan-premier-league,belarusian-premier-league,belgian-pro-league,bulgarian-a-football-group,cypriot-first-division,czech-first-league,belarusian-premier-league,belgian-pro-league,bulgarian-a-football-group,cypriot-first-division,czech-first-league,danish-superliga,ekstraklasa,faroe-islands-premier-league,georgian-premier-league,israeli-premier-league,kazakhstan-premier-league,league-of-ireland-premier-division,liga-mx,luxembourg-national-division,macedonian-first-league,maltese-premier-league,meistriliiga,montenegrin-first-league,premier-league-of-belize,serbian-superliga,slovak-super-liga,superleague-greece,swiss-super-league,moldovan-national-division,tippeligaen,tt-pro-league,ukrainian-premier-league,umaglesi-liga,veikkausliiga,welsh-premier-league,prva-hnl,prvaliga,super-lig,nemzeti-bajnoksag,salvadoran-primera-division,liga-nacional-de-futbol-de-guatemala,urvalsdeild,liga-1,primera-divisio,bayern-vs-atletico,man-city-vs-real-madrid,champions-league-final-2016,transfer-window-done-deals,championship-playoffs-2016,fa-cup-final-2016,europa-league-final-2016,will-grigg-on-fire,next-man-utd-manager,european-championships-2016,zlatans-transfer-story,premier-league-fixtures,euros-live,messi-quits-argentina,man-united-press-conference,middlesbrough-fc,blackpool,charlton-athletic,doncaster-rovers,milton-keynes-dons,yeovil-town,cordoba-cf,getafe-cf,rayo-vallecano,real-valladolid,eintracht-braunschweig,fc-nurnberg,carpi-fc,catania,cesena,frosinone-calcio,livorno,parma,verona,ac-ajaccio,aj-auxerre,lens,troyes-ac,ludogorets-razgrad,rosenborg-bk,fk-mladost-podgorica,partizani-tirana,ferencvarosi-tc,olimpija-nk,crusaders-belfast,fc-kobevhavn,as-trencin,dundalk-fc,fh-hafnarfjardar,alashkert,fc-dinamo-tbilisi-old,fk-liepaja,fc-sheriff-tiraspol,seinajoen-jk,fc-salzburg,apoel-fc,the-new-saints-fc,nk-olimpija-ljubljana,fc-dinamo-tbilisi,fk-sheriff-tiraspol,fc-bate-borisov,vardar-skopje,fk-vardar-skopje,nk-dinamo-zagreb,gnk-dinamo-zagreb,fk-ludogorets-1947-razgrad,fh-hafnarfjordur,vmfd-zalgiris,fc-astana,qarabag-fk,lincoln-red-imps,pogba-transfer-story,sparta-prague,steaua-bucuresti,mathieu-flamini,tomas-rosicky,joel-nathaniel-campbell-samuels,sylvain-distin,filippo-costa,stephane-zubar,chris-eagles,brian-easton,chris-anderson,diego-penny,fernando-guerrero,jonathan-lund,nik-kudiersky,remco-van-der-schaaf,marvin-sordell,jason-gilchrist,cameron-howieson,ramires,radamel-falcao,marouane-chamakh,patrick-mccarthy,peter-ramage,leon-osman,tony-hibbert,jindrich-stanek,bernard-mendy,ian-ashbee,john-leonard,kamel-ghilas,mark-oxley,nathan-hanley,steve-gardner,yann-ekra,joe-dudgeon,robert-koren,conor-alan-henderson,conor-alan-henderson-m,yannick-sagbo,nick-proschwitz,mark-schwarzer,dean-hammond,zoumana-bakayogo,louis-james-rowley,harry-panayiotou,manuel-pelligrini,ayegbeni-yakubu,damia,jamie-white-f,andy-robinson-m,peter-odemwingie,wes-brown,maksymilian-stryjek,bongani-khumalo-d,bongani-khumalo,alessandro-diamanti,victor-anichebe,stephane-sessegnon,joey-obrien,kieran-richardson,charles-nzogbia,philippe-senderos-wcqualeurope,garry-oconnor,gregory-vignal,chris-brown-facupeng,chris-brown,gael-givet,maceo-rigters,steve-kean,yakuba,raphael-calvet,adam-chicksen,simon-lappin,bo-kyung-kim,maximiliano-javier-amondarain,chelsea-press-conference,man-city-press-conference,liverpool-press-conference,arsenal-press-conference,barcelona-press-conference,real-madrid-press-conference,atletico-press-conference,bayern-press-conference,dortmund-press-conference,juventus-press-conference,alfie-santos,psg-press-conference,andranik-teymourian,diomansy-kamara,freddy-ange-plumain,dimitar-berbatov,ashley-richards,charles-banya,ryan-fraser,alex-henshall,connor-roberts-d,connor-roberts,chris-weale,dale-jennings,matthew-upson,richard-chaplow,gary-mackenzie,chris-dawson,lewis-walters,mirko-antenucci,papiss-cisse,papiss-demba-cisse,lubomir-satka,dieumerci-mbokani,joshua-dawkin,adel-gafaiti-d,adel-gafaiti,william-keane,andrew-johnson,aaron-lennox,samba-diakite,jamie-sendles-white,dellatorre,bobby-zamora,luke-young,tom-hitchcock,mo-shariff,brian-murphy-g,frankie-sutherland,suk-young-yun,david-hoilett,jay-bothroyd,oscar-gobern,anton-ferdinand,danny-collins,matt-derbyshire,quade-taylor-d,ross-fitzsimons,tuncay-sunli,stephen-dobbie,tamir-cohen,riga-mustapha,jlloyd-samuel,danny-shittu,tuncay-anl,emile-heskey,francesco-pisano,connor-oliver-d,nathaniel-mendez-laing,nenad-milijas,segundo-castillo,cho-won-hee,joe-holt,olivier-kapo,rachid-bouaouzan,richard-kingson,jermaine-pennant,jackson-martinez,manu-onwu,jorge-gomez-sanchez,manu,jonas-gutierrez,juanfran-primeradivisionesp,youssef-el-arabi,diego-mainz-d,toti-garcia,nauzet-aleman,dani-lorenzo,antolin-alcaraz,fernando-tissone,roque-santa-cruz,flavio-ferreira,mamadou-diallo,amro-tarek-abdel-aziz,vincenzo-rennella,javi-chica,alberto-rodriguez,jeffren-suarez,chengdong-zhang,nikolaos-karabelas,miguel-pallardo-gonzalez,roberto-camarasa,angel-lafita-m,david-fornies,david-fornies-aquilino,alvaro-arbeloa,borja-ekiza,jaime,mikel-arruabarrena,alvaro-negredo-sanchez,yoel-rodriguez-oterino,sergio-ayala,blazquez,kim-yonng-gyu,hans-martinez,rafita,xisco,raul-de-tomas,fede,mendi,lopez-silva,daniel-espejo-guillen,francisco-jose-serrano-santos,bernardo-victor-cruz-torres,juan-jose-navarro-guerra,francisco-sebastian-moyano-jimenez,david-yelldell,giulio-donati,sebastian-boenisch-wcqualeurope,sebastian-boenisch,bilal-sezer,constant-djakpa,emil-balayev-g,emil-balayev,yannick-zummack,jeong-ho-hong,piotr-trochowski,yannik-ottl,maik-uhde,angelos-oikonomou,philipp-walter,michael-eberwein,philipp-steinhart,kazuki-nagasawa,danilo-teodoro-soares,stefan-wannenwetsch,elkin-soto,petar-sliskovic,benedikt-saller,gonzalo-alejandro-jara-reyes,patrick-pflucke,devante-parker,philipp-muller,marius-gersbeck,garra-dembele,pavel-krmas,daniel-batz,nicolai-lorenzoni,tim-schraml,felipe-santana,kevin-kuranyi,felipe-lopes,moritz-sprenger,naldo,sebastian-stolze,assani-lukimya,luca-milan-zander,anthony-ujah,matthias-henn,jonas-erwig-druppel,marc-pfitzner,damir-vrancic,torsten-oehrl,jan-washausen,gianluca-korte,mohammed-baghdadi,jan-polak,manuel-bihr,markus-mendler,alexander-stephan,timo-gebhart,tobias-pachonik,marcos-antonio,vladimir-rankovic,leon-andreasen,ceyhun-gulselam,niklas-teichgraber,fabian-pietler,maurice-hirsch,alex,phillipe-mexes,gervinho,maxi-moralez,davide-moscardelli,andrea-bandini,andrea-cossu,simone-solinas,pavol-bajza,vito-falconieri-f,oleksandr-jakovenko,joan-verdu,paolo-ghiglione,alassane-tambe,fredy-alejandro-guarin-vasquez,rubens-fernando-moedim-rubinho,ignacio-fideleff,frank-liivak,davide-bariti,massimo-oddo,edoardo-oneto,diego-rossetto,lukas-haraslin,solomon-nyantakyi,jhonny-mosquera,fabio-quagliarella-serieait,antonio-di-natale,wojciech-pawlowski,giovanni-pasquale,manuel-iturra-m,nikos-giannakopoulos-g,andrea-lazzari,pape-dia,michal-chrapek,giorgio-costanzo,michele-de-matteis,simone-caruso,damjan-djokovic,antonio-romano,federico-varano,gabriele-perico,giuseppe-de-feudis,davide-succi,yago-del-piero,mobido-diakite,nicolas-castillo,aadil-assana,soualiho-meite,adryan,adryan-oliveira-tavares,jessy-pi,amine-chermiti-etoile-du-sahel,david-ngog-old,dominik-furman,ilias-hassani,dany-maury,mehdi-fenouche,mickael-firmin,driss-trichard,sana-zaniou,cheick-oumar-bangre,amadou-soukouna,adrien-regattin,maor-melikson,lucas-mendes,momar-bangoura,saber-khalifa,gennaro-bracigliano,alexander-ndoumbou,senah-mango,billel-omrani,kevin-tsimba,kevin-tsimba-massivi,romaric-ngouma,sidy-kone,arnold-mvuemba,jordan-ikoko,ezequiel,jean-eudes-maurice,alex-rodrigo-dias-da-costa,kalifa-traore-uefa,kalifa-traore,sebastien-atlan,mohamed-lamine-sissoko-gillan,mory-diaw,alvin-arrondel,uefa-super-cup,premier-league-opening-weekend,hull-vs-leicester,man-city-vs-sunderland,bournemouth-vs-man-utd,liverpool-vs-arsenal,chelsea-vs-west-ham,spanish-supercopa,brazil-vs-honduras,nigeria-vs-germany,man-utd-vs-southampton,leicester-vs-arsenal,sc-paderborn-07,gazelec-ajaccio,champions-league-live,fc-sochaux-montbeliard,stade-de-reims,valenciennes-fc,olympic-football-mens-gold,nikica-jelavic,simon-davies,tottenham-vs-liverpool,hull-city-vs-man-utd,transfer-deadline-day,champions-league-group-stage-draw,alvaro-rubio,javi-navas,marcos-antonio-elias-santos,marcelo-estigarribia,matuzalem,valerio-rosseti,nikos-giannakopoulos,champions-league-highlights,man-utd-vs-man-city,liverpool-vs-leicester,swansea-vs-chelsea,chelsea-vs-liverpool,watford-vs-man-utd,tottenham-vs-sunderland,barcelona-vs-atletico,man-utd-vs-leicester,arsenal-vs-chelsea,swansea-vs-liverpool,man-utd-vs-stoke,tottenham-vs-man-city,burnley-vs-arsenal,chelsea-vs-leicester,liverpool-vs-man-utd,man-city-vs-southampton,chelsea-vs-man-utd,sunderland-vs-arsenal,crystal-palace-vs-liverpool,southampton-vs-chelsea,big-sam-in-big-trouble,fa-sting-scandal,fifa17-,wenger-at-20,telegraph-sting,league-cup,world-football-best-reads,world-cup-qualifiers-euro,world-cup-qualifiers-africa,world-cup-qualifiers-sa,ballon-dor,liverpool-vs-tottenham,leslie-jones-discovers-soccer,chelsea-vs-everton,arsenal-vs-tottenham,liverpool-vs-watford,man-utd-vs-arsenal,middlesbrough-vs-chelsea,burnley-vs-man-city,chelsea-vs-tottenham,arsenal-vs-bournemouth,tottenham-features,tottenham-blogs-and-podcasts,arsenal-features,chelsea-features,man-city-features,man-utd-features,liverpool-features,bayern-features,barcelona-features,real-madrid-features,euro-2016,euro-2012,swansea-vs-man-utd,football-reacts-to-trump,arsenal-blogs-and-podcasts,chelsea-blogs-and-podcasts,liverpool-blogs-and-podcasts,man-city-blogs-and-podcasts,man-utd-blogs-and-podcasts,barcelona-blogs-and-podcasts,real-madrid-blogs-and-podcasts,bayern-blogs-and-podcasts,steven-gerrard-news,chapecoense-plane-crash,football-abuse-scandal,man-city-vs-chelsea,man-utd-vs-tottenham,man-city-vs-arsenal,merseyside-derby,liverpool-vs-man-city,footyleaks,moments-of-2016,world-cup,admira-wacker,sc-wiener-neustadt,scr-altach,sk-sturm-graz,sv-josko-ried,wolfsberger-ac,nike-strike-night,juventus-the-story-so-far,bayern-the-story-so-far,atletico-the-story-so-far,real-madrid-the-story-so-far,barcelona-the-story-so-far,leicester-the-story-so-far,dortmund-the-story-so-far,man-city-the-story-so-far,monaco-the-story-so-far,wengerout,wenger-out,efl-championship,copa-america,chinese-super-league,russian-premier-league,fa-cup,2018-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers,a-league-australian-football,mls,ligue-1,serie-a,bundesliga,la-liga,football-league-championship,uefa-champions-league,epl,copa-america-centenario,freestyle-football,transfer-window,world-football-odds-betting,henry-onyekuru,ryan-sessegnon,gelson-martins,confederations-cup,aidy-boothroyd,santiago-garcia,concacaf-gold-cup,viktor-fischer-wcqualeurope,maxime-gonalons-retired,luiz-gustavo-retired,zoran-tosic,hervin-ongenda,elderson,rickie-lambert,alessio-cerci-retired,gianni-infantino,sven-bender-retired,douglas-costa-retired,foggia-calcio,anthony-stokes,kerim-frei,batshua-retired,antonio-cassano,rss-world-football,emmanuel-badu,nemanja-matic-retired,nicola-leali,neymar-to-psg,wesley-sneijder-retired.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/world-football.json","display_name":"World Football","color2":"379745","color1":"000000"},"la-liga":{"unique_name":"la-liga","type":"Division","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":58,"site":"World_Football","short_name":"LaLiga","logo":"la_liga.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/world-football.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/fc-barcelona,sevilla,atletico-madrid,rcd-espanyol,athletic-club,malaga-cf,villarreal-cf,real-betis,real-sociedad,betis,celta-da-vigo,elche-cf,almeria,rc-deportivo,real-madrid,valencia-cf,cd-alaves,cd-leganes,las-palmas-ud,el-clasico,eibar,girona-fc,levante.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/la-liga.json","display_name":"La Liga","color2":"FFFFFF","color1":"2A2F32"},"fc-barcelona":{"unique_name":"fc-barcelona","type":"Team","tickets_link":null,"team_color":"9C1737","tag_id":240,"site":"World_Football","short_name":"Barcelona","logo":"fc_barcelona.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/la-liga.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/sergi-roberto,rafinha,douglas,marc-andre-ter-stegen,arda-turan,aleix-vidal-parreu,thomas-vermaelen,luis-suarez,jordi-alba-ramos,gerard-pique-bernabeu,andres-iniesta-lujan,adriano-correia-claro,javier-alejandro-mascherano,claudio-bravo-G,ivan-rakitic-M,lionel-messi-F,sergio-busquets,munir-el-haddadi,denis-suarez,ronaldinho-retires,santiago-bueno,ernesto-valverde,gerard-deulofeu,paulinho-m,nelson-semedo,marlon-santos,samuel-umtiti.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/fc-barcelona.json","display_name":"FC Barcelona","color2":"0F2A56","color1":"9C1737"},"breaking-news":{"unique_name":"breaking-news","type":"Tag","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":7021,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":"breaking_news.png","links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/breaking-news.json","display_name":"Breaking News","color2":null,"color1":null},"angel-di-maria":{"unique_name":"angel-di-maria","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":"0D355E","tag_id":25129,"site":null,"short_name":"Angel Di Maria","logo":null,"links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/paris-saint-germain-fc.json","children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/angel-di-maria.json","display_name":"Ángel Di María","color2":"","color1":""},"aram-muradyan":{"unique_name":"aram-muradyan","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":61749,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":null,"links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/aram-muradyan.json","display_name":"Aram Muradyan","color2":null,"color1":null},"edgar-movsisyan":{"unique_name":"edgar-movsisyan","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":61765,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":null,"links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/edgar-movsisyan.json","display_name":"Edgar Movsisyan","color2":null,"color1":null},"serge-deble":{"unique_name":"serge-deble","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":61774,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":null,"links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/serge-deble.json","display_name":"Serge Deblé","color2":null,"color1":null},"christian-ramsebner":{"unique_name":"christian-ramsebner","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":61795,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":null,"links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/christian-ramsebner.json","display_name":"Christian Ramsebner","color2":null,"color1":null}},"template":{"html":{"className":"no-js","lang":"en"},"title":"Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed | Bleacher Report","meta_tags":{"aol-te-auth":"1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c","blitz":"mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2","msvalidate.01":"7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991","robots":"NOODP,NOYDIR","verify-v1":"+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=","description":"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...","keywords":"Soccer, World Football, La Liga, FC Barcelona, Breaking News, Transfer News, Ángel Di María, Aram Muradyan, Edgar Movsisyan, Serge Deblé, Christian Ramsebner","viewport":"width=device-width, initial-scale=1","fb:app_id":"135174055162","al:iphone:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","al:iphone:app_store_id":"418075935","al:iphone:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:ipad:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","al:ipad:app_store_id":"484725748","al:ipad:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","al:android:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:package":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","al:web:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","og:site_name":"Bleacher Report","og:locale":"en_US","p:domain_verify":"0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30","theme-color":"#000","twitter:app:name:iphone":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:iphone":"418075935","twitter:app:name:ipad":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:ipad":"484725748","twitter:app:name:googleplay":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:googleplay":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","twitter:widgets:new-embed-design":"on","twitter:site":"@bleacherreport","article:publisher":"http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport","author":"Matt Jones","og:description":"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...","og:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/032/hi-res-f971ffdf40b8ddb7970cfea0aa59924f_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","og:title":"Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed","og:type":"article","og:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","pubdate":"2017-08-23T08:11:47-04:00","thumbnail":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/032/hi-res-f971ffdf40b8ddb7970cfea0aa59924f_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:app:url:googleplay":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","twitter:app:url:ipad":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","twitter:app:url:iphone":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","twitter:card":"summary_large_image","twitter:description":"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...","twitter:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/032/hi-res-f971ffdf40b8ddb7970cfea0aa59924f_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:title":"Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed","twitter:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed"},"scripts":[{"key":"analytics-chartbeat-top","content":"

\tvar _sf_startpt = (new Date()).getTime()

\tvar _sf_async_config = _sf_async_config || {};

\t_sf_async_config.domain = \"bleacherreport.com\";

\t_sf_async_config.uid = 45648;

\t_sf_async_config.path = \"/\";

\tvar _cbm = _cbm || [];

\t_cbm.push([\"readyForTesting\", true]);

"},{"key":"schema.org","content":"{\"@context\":\"http://schema.org\",\"@type\":\"NewsArticle\",\"keywords\":\"Soccer,World_Football,La_Liga,FC_Barcelona,Breaking_News,Transfer_News,Ángel_Di_María,Aram_Muradyan,Edgar_Movsisyan,Serge_Deblé,Christian_Ramsebner\",\"isFamilyFriendly\":true,\"inLanguage\":\"English\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":\"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...\",\"headline\":\"Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed\",\"thumbnailURL\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/032/hi-res-f971ffdf40b8ddb7970cfea0aa59924f_crop_north.jpg?1503490045&w=630&h=420\",\"image\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/691/032/hi-res-f971ffdf40b8ddb7970cfea0aa59924f_crop_north.jpg?1503490045&w=630&h=420\"},\"datePublished\":\"2017-08-23T08:11:47-04:00\",\"dateModified\":\"2017-08-23T08:11:13-04:00\",\"author\":{\"@type\":\"Person\",\"name\":\"Matt Jones\",\"jobTitle\":\"Featured Columnist\"},\"publisher\":{\"@type\":\"Organization\",\"name\":\"Bleacher Report\",\"url\":\"http://bleacherreport.com\",\"logo\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/img/br_60_height.png\",\"width\":\"80\",\"height\":\"60\"}},\"description\":\"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...\",\"about\":\"Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport , the French side have accepted ...\"}","type":"application/ld+json"},{"key":"twitter","src":"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js","async":true}],"styles":[{"href":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/global.17447c00b2cd1cade9369c4de53c4b12.css","key":"globalCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"},{"href":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/atomic.66aa8bbcae5f0a5cc66bf361d5843043.css","key":"atomicCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"}],"links":[{"key":"manifest","rel":"manifest","href":"/manifest.json"},{"key":"safariMaskIcon","rel":"mask-icon","href":"/img/favicon/safariMaskIcon.svg","color":"#000000"},{"key":"appleTouchIcon","rel":"apple-touch-icon","sizes":"180x180","href":"/img/favicon/appleTouchIcon.png"},{"key":"icon32","rel":"icon","sizes":"32x32","href":"/img/favicon/favicon32.png"},{"key":"icon16","rel":"icon","sizes":"16x16","href":"/img/favicon/favicon16.png"},{"key":"ampLink","rel":"amphtml","href":"https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed.amp.html"},{"key":"androidLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed"},{"key":"androidTsLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed"},{"key":"iosLink","rel":"alternate","href":"ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed"},{"key":"canonicalLink","rel":"canonical","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed"},{"key":"oembedJSON","rel":"alternate","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed","type":"application/json+oembed"},{"key":"oembedXML","rel":"alternate","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2729040-barcelonas-angel-di-maria-bid-reportedly-accepted-by-psg-personal-terms-agreed&format=xml","type":"application/xml+oembed"}]},"tracks":{},"ui":{"assetURL":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com","comments":true,"skinAd_exists":true,"teamStreamLoading":false,"teamStreamLimit":60,"topAd_exists":true,"trendingLimit":60,"userAgent":{"family":"CCBot","major":"3","minor":"0","patch":"0","device":{"family":"Spider","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"},"os":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"}},"bundleName":"bundle.5429d92271cd5abf6be6.js","referrer":"","hideGettyCopyright":false,"hideFooterLinks":false,"hidePrivacyNotice":false,"hideNav":false,"hideScores":false,"hideShare":false,"hide":{},"isEmbedded":false,"isFromCnn":false,"customBrowser":false,"isMobileDevice":false,"os":null,"isSettingCookie":false,"pageType":"article","currentPage":"2729040","url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2729040"},"user":{"username":null,"type":"Anonymous","tags":["college-basketball","college-football","mlb","nba","nfl","world-football"],"roles":[],"phone":null,"permissions":[],"last_name":null,"id":null,"first_name":null,"facebook_id":null,"email":null,"devices":[],"country":"US","siteLocale":"USA","trackingId":"87d770f2-8df0-437d-ba79-d05d782f7502"}}; -->