    Barcelona's Angel Di Maria Bid Reportedly Accepted by PSG, Personal Terms Agreed

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 20: Angel Di Maria of PSG during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at Parc des Princes on August 20, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria.

    According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, the French side have accepted an offer in the region of €50 million (£46 million) for the Argentina international and the transfer is said to be "progressing well."

    On Wednesday, Barcelona posted a message on their Twitter account suggesting they had landed Di Maria, as we can see courtesy of Goal UK:

    However, the club followed up that post with another message saying their account had been hacked.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
     
    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      All New Features Revealed for FIFA 18

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ajax Reject €50M Monaco Bid for Mbappe Replacement Dolberg

      Eurosport UK
      via Eurosport UK
      Video Play Button
      World Football logo
      World Football

      MLS Team Hire a Chief Tattoo Officer

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Rooney Retires from Int'l Football

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report