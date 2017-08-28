Alexa Bliss Beats Sasha Banks to Win Raw Women's Title; Gets Attacked by Nia Jax

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eight days after losing the Raw Women's Championship to Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss defeated The Boss on Monday's edition of Raw to become Raw Women's champion for the second time.

Bliss countered the Bank Statement into a pinfall attempt, which forced Banks to break the hold. That allowed Bliss to get the upper hand, and she hit the DDT for the victory.

WWE's official Twitter account showed Bliss holding her newly won title:

SiriusXM Radio's Sam Roberts made light of Banks' inability to hold on to the Raw Women's Championship for a sustained period of time:

While Bliss is the champion, her problems may just be beginning. Her friend, Nia Jax, arrived in the ring to celebrate but then set her sights on the new champ and attacked her after the bell:

The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman thought the double-cross was executed perfectly:

Banks and Bliss turned in a strong showing at SummerSlam, and although Alexa came close to retaining the title on several occasions, The Boss prevailed and finally managed to win the big one at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sasha had previously lost big matches to Bayley and Charlotte Flair at that venue, but she was able to break the curse and become a four-time Raw Women's champion in the process.

Banks celebrated the next night on Raw and had some pointed words for the self-professed Goddess of WWE, per WWE's official Twitter account:

Bliss interrupted, and although there was some thought that she would wait until the No Mercy pay-per-view to invoke her rematch clause, she instead decided to take her return bout the following week on Raw.

There has been some bad blood between Alexa and Sasha for quite some time, and much of it stems from their title match at Great Balls of Fire.

The Boss appeared to have Bliss right where she wanted her and was on the verge of winning the Raw Women's Championship; however, Alexa intentionally got herself counted out in order to keep the strap in her possession.

Bliss thought she had avoided another match with Banks after Bayley defeated Sasha in a match for the No. 1 contendership, but Bayley suffered a shoulder injury, which opened the door for Banks to get back in the hunt.

She did precisely that by making Nia Jax tap out in a No. 1 Contender's match, and her momentum continued into SummerSlam, culminating in a memorable title win.

As Bliss pointed out the night after SummerSlam, though, Sasha never managed to successfully retain her title in any of her previous reigns.

She traded the championship back and forth with Charlotte and never held it for more than 27 days consecutively.

By comparison, Bliss was Raw Women's champion for more than 100 days before losing to Banks at SummerSlam, and she also had two SmackDown Women's Championship reigns totaling 111 days.

Sasha's previous lack of success defending the title created some doubt entering Monday's match, and it manifested itself in an Alexa win that should ensure their rivalry will continue.

Nia Jax made her presence felt Monday night, though, and she firmly put herself into the title picture as well.

