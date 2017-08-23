Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ankle Injury Could Reportedly Keep Him Out of Season Opener

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for the New York Giants' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys is reportedly up in the air after he suffered an ankle injury Monday night.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan, Beckham "could potentially" miss the Sept. 10 clash at AT&T Stadium.

One source told Graziano and Raanan it's "not out of the question he could miss a week or two of the regular season." A different source told Graziano and Raanan that Beckham is "very sore" and that he's "likely" to miss the Giants' final two preseason games against the New York Jets and New England Patriots.



Beckham officially suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter of Monday night's 10-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the relatively positive prognosis, the Giants didn't provide much of an update other than to say X-rays on Beckham's ankle came back negative and an MRI confirmed the sprain.

"Odell has an ankle, and we'll see how he responds to treatment," head coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.