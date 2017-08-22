    ESPN Announcer Robert Lee Reassigned from Virginia Football Game Due to Name

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Former Virginia defensive end, Eli Harold, right, participates in a timing drill during the NFL pro day at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, March 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    ESPN has decided to remove play-by-play announcer Robert Lee from a University of Virginia football game assignment due to the resemblance of his name to Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

    As the company explained in an official statement, via Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated, the move was in response to the recent events in Charlottesville:

    ESPN's Keri Potts noted that Lee wasn't forced to change assignments, but he felt more comfortable making the move, per Deitsch.

    The University of Virginia was the home to a white nationalist rally Aug. 12, which was followed by counter-protests and eventually riots, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries, per CNN.

    A statue of Robert E. Lee was the focal point of the original protest with demonstrators opposing plans to remove the monument.

    Still, ESPN's decision was met with criticism on social media (warning: NSFW language):

    According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, however, the team was afraid of possible backlash from the internet in the first major broadcast for a young announcer.

    In any case, Lee will likely have plenty of opportunities to work in a normal atmosphere as his career progresses.

