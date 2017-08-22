    Big Cass to Have Surgery for Torn ACL Injury; Out of WWE Action for 9 Months

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Photo credit: Scout.com

    It seems as though the knee injury to Big Cass was as serious as many feared.

    "It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we're going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report," ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said Tuesday, per WWE.com.

    Robinson also projected about a ninth-month recovery time if it is indeed a torn ACL.

    The wrestler picked up the injury Monday night on WWE Raw in a Brooklyn Street Fight match against Enzo Amore.

    Big Cass went for a Big Boot but ended up flipping over the rope and landing hard on the ground. He remained in the match, but his knee seemed to give out while going for an Empire Elbow.

    Amore won the match by default, effectively getting some measure of revenge after the events at SummerSlam.

    During a match between the Big Show and Big Cass, Enzo was placed in a cage above the ring. He escaped, but Cass knocked him out immediately, followed up by a shot to the Big Show, which led to a win Sunday night.

    Unfortunately, the 7-footer won't be able to build off his breakout victory and will instead undergo surgery later this week.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report