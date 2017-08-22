Big Cass to Have Surgery for Torn ACL Injury; Out of WWE Action for 9 Months

Photo credit: Scout.com

It seems as though the knee injury to Big Cass was as serious as many feared.

"It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we're going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report," ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said Tuesday, per WWE.com.

Robinson also projected about a ninth-month recovery time if it is indeed a torn ACL.

The wrestler picked up the injury Monday night on WWE Raw in a Brooklyn Street Fight match against Enzo Amore.

Big Cass went for a Big Boot but ended up flipping over the rope and landing hard on the ground. He remained in the match, but his knee seemed to give out while going for an Empire Elbow.

Amore won the match by default, effectively getting some measure of revenge after the events at SummerSlam.

During a match between the Big Show and Big Cass, Enzo was placed in a cage above the ring. He escaped, but Cass knocked him out immediately, followed up by a shot to the Big Show, which led to a win Sunday night.

Unfortunately, the 7-footer won't be able to build off his breakout victory and will instead undergo surgery later this week.