Matt Forte Returns to Practice After Hamstring Injury, Hopes to Play vs. Giants

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Matt Forte is eyeing Saturday's preseason game against the New York Giants as a potential return date from his hamstring injury.

"That's my goal," Forte said Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I don't know what the coaches' plan is, but that's my plan."

Cimini noted Forte practiced Tuesday after missing the last three weeks with a strained right hamstring.

Despite Forte's insistence he plans on playing Saturday, Cimini pointed out the Jets want to see how he performs during the week of practice before making a final decision.

This isn't new territory for Forte considering he dealt with a hamstring injury before the 2016 campaign as well. However, the two-time Pro Bowler said last year's setback was more serious as a torn hamstring, per Cimini.

Forte still played 14 games in 2016 in his first season with the Jets and notched 813 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He is one of the few accomplished players on the Jets offense and has five seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards on his impressive resume.

New York figures to feature him heavily as it looks to surprise in the AFC East in 2017, and he said there was "no doubt" he would be on the field for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 10.