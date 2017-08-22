    Matt Forte Returns to Practice After Hamstring Injury, Hopes to Play vs. Giants

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    New York Jets Matt Forte takes questions from fans as part a of fan forum during a NFL football training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Jets running back Matt Forte is eyeing Saturday's preseason game against the New York Giants as a potential return date from his hamstring injury.

    "That's my goal," Forte said Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I don't know what the coaches' plan is, but that's my plan."

    Cimini noted Forte practiced Tuesday after missing the last three weeks with a strained right hamstring.

    Despite Forte's insistence he plans on playing Saturday, Cimini pointed out the Jets want to see how he performs during the week of practice before making a final decision.

    This isn't new territory for Forte considering he dealt with a hamstring injury before the 2016 campaign as well. However, the two-time Pro Bowler said last year's setback was more serious as a torn hamstring, per Cimini.

    Forte still played 14 games in 2016 in his first season with the Jets and notched 813 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He is one of the few accomplished players on the Jets offense and has five seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards on his impressive resume.

    New York figures to feature him heavily as it looks to surprise in the AFC East in 2017, and he said there was "no doubt" he would be on the field for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 10.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bills Aren't Accepting Offers for Shady

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers Asst. Is First Openly LGBT Coach in NFL

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Report: Enunwa Underwent Successful Surgery

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Union President Doesn't Care If NFL 'Dies Out in 20 Years'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report