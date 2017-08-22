49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Becomes 1st Openly Gay Coach in NFL History

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Katie Sowers, a San Francisco 49ers assistant who became the NFL's second full-time female coach earlier this month, will also be the league's first openly gay coach. She shared her thoughts on that role in an interview with OutSports Tuesday.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers told Jim Buzinski of OutSports. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation.

“The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

