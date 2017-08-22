Matt Boermeester Petitions USC Expulsion After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that attorneys representing former USC kicker Matt Boermeester "have filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court" in an effort to reverse his expulsion from the school.

Boermeester was removed from the team in January and then expelled in July due to an alleged incident involving him and his girlfriend, Zoe Katz, outside her home.

In July, Katz sent a two-page statement to Zach Helfand of the Los Angeles Times, and in it, she said the handling of Boermeester's case was "horrible and unjust."

Katz also said she has "never been abused, assaulted or otherwise mistreated by Matt."

Per Fenno, the petition filed by Boermeester's lawyers said he and Katz "briefly engaged in loud, consensual horseplay and laughing" in an alley near her home after going to a McDonald's restaurant.



USC released a statement on Boermeester's lawsuit, per Helfand:

The petition also said the following regarding how a complaint against Boermeester was filed: "Ms. Katz never made any report to USC; rather another student looking out the window thought he saw a physical altercation, told another student about what he thought he saw, and that student told his father, who then contacted the USC Title IX Office."

Boermeester was never charged with a crime, and neither he nor his attorneys were presented with any evidence against him.

The 2017 season would have been the San Diego native's senior year.

In 2016, Boermeester made 18 of his 25 field-goal attempts, including the game-winning kick in a 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State.