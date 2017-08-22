Bodybuilder and WWE Star Dana Brooke's Boyfriend Dallas McCarver Dies at 26

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Dallas McCarver, a renowned bodybuilder and boyfriend of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, died Monday after apparently choking on food.

He was 26.

Brooke spoke to TMZ Sports about McCarver's death, saying his body was found by a friend at his home in Florida. She said it's not believed McCarver harmed himself, nor is foul play suspected.

