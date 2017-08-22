    Bodybuilder and WWE Star Dana Brooke's Boyfriend Dallas McCarver Dies at 26

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dallas McCarver of the USA poses during the IFBB Pro Division pre judging at the 2017 Arnold Classic at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
    Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

    Dallas McCarver, a renowned bodybuilder and boyfriend of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, died Monday after apparently choking on food.

    He was 26.

    Brooke spoke to TMZ Sports about McCarver's death, saying his body was found by a friend at his home in Florida. She said it's not believed McCarver harmed himself, nor is foul play suspected.

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

