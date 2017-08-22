Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin Wins Stage 4 Bunch Sprint

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Quick-Step Floors' Matteo Trentin took the Stage 4 victory at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, finishing off a bunch sprint.

The Italian got a perfect leadout by his team-mates and had just one man to beat after the final corner. Team Sky's Chris Froome remains the leader in the general classification.

Here's a look at Tuesday's stage results, via the Inner Ring:

Recap

Tuesday's stage was one of the few in this year's Vuelta that profiled as a possible bunch sprint, with the peloton mostly descending throughout the day. Cycling writer Daniel Friebe did note the final kilometers were littered with tricky corners, giving some hope to lonely breakaway riders or puncheurs:

Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) were part of the early breakaway and fought together for much of the day, while the peloton mostly joined forces for a leisurely ride.

Team Sky were mostly at the lead, with the sprint teams chipping in occasionally on a hot and sunny day.

The two leaders had a two-minute advantage entering the final 25 kilometers, but with the sprint teams stretching their legs and pushing the pace, their ride seemed doomed. In the background, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) crashed just before the finale, and he had to ride for the finish line by himself.

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

The leaders were caught with eight kilometers to go, and with headwinds kicking in, things became chaotic. Quick-Step kept things under control, however, dropping off Trentin in the perfect position, and the Italian did the rest.

After Tuesday's easy ride, Wednesday should be another intense affair, as the stage toward Alcossebre is typical for the Vuelta. Short, steep climbs and a tricky finale will suit both the climbers and heavier puncheurs, who won't pull any punches in search of a stage win.