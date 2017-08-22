Floyd Mayweather Doesn't Think 'Extremely Heavy' Conor McGregor Will Make Weight

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather said in an interview with FightHype.com that he believes Conor McGregor currently weighs 164 pounds—well above the 154-pound limit for Saturday's fight—and doesn't believe he'll be able to lose those 10 pounds in time.

"I don't think he's gonna make the weight," Mayweather said. "Even if he does make the weight, that's even better, but if he doesn't make the weight, we're still gonna fight. But it's gonna be a heavy fine. Gimme that money."

"Like I said before, a true champion is disciplined," he added. "And very responsible. But we'll see."

It's possible, of course, that Mayweather has no idea what weight McGregor is actually at and is simply adding a bit of fuel to the promotional fire in the week leading up to Saturday's highly anticipated bout. McGregor may well be at his fighting weight already or well on schedule to meet his weight.

Given that the trash talk has known no bounds between the two fighters, it would hardly be surprising if weight was the next subject on that docket.

No matter where his weight stands, McGregor is a prohibitive underdog against Mayweather, in large part because McGregor has never boxed professionally in his career. Mayweather, meanwhile, is 49-0 in the ring.

"The only chance I give Conor is his self-belief," McGregor's friend, Michael Conlan, told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. "He has self-belief I’ve never seen before, but he’s taking on an almost impossible task."

As for Mayweather?

"He’s so gifted, so talented, great chin, knows how to dictate the tempo," boxing trainer Manny Robles told Pugmire. "He snaps his punches. He’s 40, but it doesn’t matter. You can’t hit what you can’t see."